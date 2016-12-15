"No matter who says what, you should accept it with a smile and do your own work."--Mother Teresa (attributed)
2016-12-15 Eunkoo's fundraising campaign
(TNKR) Teach North Korean Refugees Crowd-sourcing Manager Briana Reha-Klenske is suddenly getting busy!
* Eunkoo Lee has set up an online fundraiser, raising $160 in the first 24 hours!
*Two other tutors have expressed interest in doing so.
* According to a conference call I was on a few days ago, about 31 percent of all giving is done in the month of December.
* More than 60% of online giving is done after people see a friend or relative donate. It would be great to have more online fundraisers set up during the month of December. Check with me or Briana if you would like to set up an online fundraiser for TNKR.
https://www.generosity.com/education-fundraising/hope-for-north-korean-refugees/x/12433022