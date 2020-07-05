2020-07-05 TNKR's Perpetual Motion

Running in several directions
If you have followed TNKR, you know that despite limited staff, we are usually running in several directions at once. That is true even now, despite the virus destroying the world.
We have decided to combine two upcoming events: Instagram Live Interview and Book Giveaway
1) July 6th, 9:00 am Korea time, I will be interviewed on Instagram Live by super TNKR volunteer Aromi Yook.
2) Our book drawing scheduled for today will be pushed back a day. We will be choosing the winner of the Book Club drawing during my interview with Aromi at Instagram Live.
To be eligible for the book drawing:
1) Listen to at least 15 minutes of a #HashtagImpact podcast about TNKR. Here's the link with no photos https://www.hashtagimpact.com/podcasts-educating-and-empowering-north-korean-refugees/ and the no-frills link:
https://www.hashtagimpact.com/?powerpress_pinw=54944-podcast
2) Answer at least the first five questions correctly based on those first 15 minutes. You can listen more and we hope you will, but that is the minimum to be eligible this week. We have time cues so you can skip around to listen just for the answers.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdZO_Xv8fHaGRw9-RHznJktTBxQCzSAFXlhKZt5__tKOuyCnw/viewform
Note: If you took the quiz, you don't need to be present during the Instagram Live to win the book.
Here's Aromi's invitation for the Instagram Live interview.
Hi everyone,
I don't often do this but I used to work for this North Korean Refugee Non-profit in Seoul (TNKR - Teach North Korean Refugees) and I am fundraising for them and wanted to spread the word.
Tomorrow, Sunday at 8PM-9PM Eastern Standard Time/Monday 9AM-10AM Korean Standard Time I am going Instagram Live (@teachnkrefugees/@aromi.yook) with the co-director Casey Lartigue Jr. @caseylartigue regarding the fundraiser and what this organization is. If you could help a girl out by being there, make comments, ask questions, or just simply be an extra # on the view count, or simply share/donate the original post I have linked here, etc I would be very grateful.
Thanks! Stay safe.
And be sure to check out photos of Aromi’s TNKR Tour of NYC! If we didn’t have so many things going on, I would do a separate email just about that! But we are running in several directions at the same time, and Aromi even visited just about every major landmark in NYC...
http://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2020/07/tnkr-tour-of-nyc-courtesy-of-aromi-yook.html
Aromi Yook’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/aromi.yook/
Casey Lartigue’s Instagram https://www.instagram.com/caseylartigue/
Re: 200+ people couldn’t be wrong!
Regina Larko, host of #hashtagimpact, posted on Instagram that the episode of her show featuring TNKR’s co-founders had more than 200 downloads the first week! Can we make it 300?
You can listen here (link with photos and information)
https://www.hashtagimpact.com/podcasts-educating-and-empowering-north-korean-refugees/
Here’s the no frills link with no photos.
https://www.hashtagimpact.com/?powerpress_pinw=54944-podcast
As mentioned above, if you watch the podcast and answer at least five questions correctly, then you will be eligible to join the book drawing. The quiz is simple! We even give time cues in it so you can scroll around for the answers. Of course, we would prefer that you listen to it all, but something is better than nothing!
Call for tutors!
TNKR will be holding its next Track 1 Language Matching session on August 1st. Apply here! www.lovetnkr.org/tutor
July 18 and 19 orientation sessions, noon Korea time. Applicants can attend either session.
August 1 Language Matching session, noon.
We will hold the orientation sessions online, but depending on how things are going with the virus, we are planning on holding the Matching session in-person.
TNKR is hiring!
Thanks to donors, volunteers, and fundraisers, TNKR is at last hiring! Based on recommendations over the years from people who didn't know our budget situation, we would already have a staff that could invade small foreign countries. We have started to stabilize financially, meaning we can start hiring, but of course we must continue with fundraising and need to extend to grants.
As announced last week, we are seeking a full-time Academic Coordinator to work at our office. We will forever love Janice Kim, our first Academic Coordinator who volunteered for two years and hope she will remain connected with us. Unfortunately, because she has her own life and great full-time job we can’t compete with, we could never hire her away.
But thanks to Janice and others who have given time and money to TNKR, we are now ready to expand!
Of course, we are not making this decision lightly, our budget is still limited.
Here’s the job description for the position. TNKR co-founder Eunkoo Lee is leading up the search! I run in several directions at once, but Eunkoo only marches straight ahead.
https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2020/07/wanted-academic-coordinator.html
Blasts from the Past
* 2017, who pays for study sessions? In 2015, even before we were an official organization, we began trying to find ways to reduce costs for tutors and students. One way was by moving into our own office. Two, by securing grants that could defray costs. http://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2017/07/02-who-pays.html We were able to move into our second office earlier this year, thanks to donors, volunteers and fundraisers over the years, and some donors who were impressed by how we have done so much with so little, and by volunteers willing to give their time and money.
I had many things pop up in my Facebook Memories this week, some of which are also available at my blog. If you can't check blogger or Facebook or other links, let me know, we can try to find an alternative.
* 2015 trip to Bali, at which Yeonmi Park, Shin Donghyuk and I were all featured speakers at the World Bali Conference. https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2015/07/world-bali-conference.htm
* 2016 July 2nd emergency orientation. This is particularly memorable because it was one week before we moved into our office. We had been officeless for a month, then held an orientation session at my former employer’s office, Freedom Factory. We weren’t sure if we could really afford it. Our budget in all of 2015 was $18,000—that is less than what we have raised with this Matching Donation. With the Matching Donation later, it will be about equal to our entire 2016, when we were struggling to have an office. https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2016/07/02-TNKR-orientation-Standing-room.html
* 2017 July 2nd Matching session—we had started to settle in to our office at Gwangheungchang. I did a wrap-up summary of the Matching session, including many testimonials from students. https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2019/10/2017-07-02-tnkr-matching-when-can-i.html
* The urgency of the Matching Donation had me reflecting on my career in educational freedom, here in South Korea with North Korean refugees as well as with low-income residents in Washington, D.C. https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2020/07/education-emergency-hallelujah.html
Trying to remain calm
Our Super Incredible Matching Donation Challenge has had an incredible response! 192 donations for a total of $19,375. We are just $625 short of hitting $20,000 and just eight donors short of 200! We have a few more donations pending. If you haven’t donated already, please do so. And don’t worry about how much you donate!!! $5 and $10 donations are welcomed. We are focused on participation. We want to show the Matching Donor that we have many supporters. It is his role to match our people power!
We have multiple donation options for these US tax-deductible donations:
You can donate here via this Facebook fundraiser:
https://www.facebook.com/donate/1162114567472943/2544164665895530/
* The 5-2 Foundation
https://give.lovetnkr.com/fundraisers/Lets-meet-Alabamas-challenge
* GoFundMe
https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/lets-meet-alabamas-challenge
* US bank account https://lovetnkr.org/donate/
* PayPal https://www.paypal.me/loveTNKR
Check for other options here, and for tax deductions in Korea (Korean bank account, Korean CMS). http://www.lovetnkr.org/donate .
Special thanks to Yeonmi Park, Eunhee Park, Michael Downey, Stase Lynne Wells, Carlos Alves for joining me in setting up fundraisers last month supporting this campaign!
LoveTNKR Website