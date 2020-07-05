Instagram Live Interview + Book Drawing

2) Our book drawing scheduled for today will be pushed back a day. We will be choosing the winner of the Book Club drawing during my interview with Aromi at Instagram Live.
To be eligible for the book drawing:
1) Listen to at least 15 minutes of a #HashtagImpact podcast about TNKR.
https://www.hashtagimpact.com/podcasts-educating-and-empowering-north-korean-refugees/
2) Answer at least the first five questions correctly based on those first 15 minutes. You can listen more, but that is the minimum to be eligible this week. We have time cues so you can skip around to listen just for the answers.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdZO_Xv8fHaGRw9-RHznJktTBxQCzSAFXlhKZt5__tKOuyCnw/viewform
Note: If you took the quiz, you don't need to be present during the Instagram Live to win the book.
Here's Aromi's invitation for the Instagram Live.
I don't often do this but I used to work for this North Korean Refugee Non-profit in Seoul (TNKR - Teach North Korean Refugees) and I am fundraising for them and wanted to spread the word.
Tomorrow, Sunday at 8PM-9PM Eastern Standard Time/Monday 9AM-10AM Korean Standard Time I am going Instagram Live (@teachnkrefugees/@aromi.yook) with the director Casey Lartigue Jr. regarding the fundraiser and what this organization is. If you could help a girl out by being there, make comments, ask questions, or just simply be an extra # on the view count, or simply share/donate the original post I have linked here, etc I would be very grateful.
Support TNKR's Matching Donation Challenge:
https://www.facebook.com/donate/1162114567472943/