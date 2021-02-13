2021-02-13 Smile: A North Korean refugee's dream

I joined the Asia Leadership Trek on a visit to the DMZ (I think this was my fourth or fifth trip to the DMZ). A US soldier giving us a special tour of the DMZ recognized me. Haha! That's funny. Then another US military person recognized me. Haha! Go to the DMZ, get recognized. I bet that happens all of the time. Then one of the soldiers mentioned that the North Korean snipers on the other side of the DMZ use facial recognition, and that I might want to be careful. Some of us were laughing, but he said that I had become a public figure and that North Korea might want to take a shot at me. I was waiting for him to turn to the others and laugh, but he had a poker face. The other members of the Asia Leadership Trek were in awe of me, but I also noticed they didn't want to stand between me and North Korea. They were probably also rethinking their decision to invite me to join the trip. A few years ago, I was profiled in the Asia Catalyst as " The American Known in North Ko