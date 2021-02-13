2021-02-13 Smile: A North Korean refugee's dream

Smile: A North Korean refugee's dream
"I was okay being ignorant about things, but there is one thing I still have not overcome. I have bad teeth. Some South Koreans call me 'vampire.' In North Korea, there was nothing strange about my teeth, but here, South Koreans laugh about them. I love taking photos, but I learned how to smile without ever opening my mouth. Sometimes I don't want to talk to people because I know some South Koreans may ridicule my teeth."
