2021-02-13 Smile: A North Korean refugee's dream

 


Smile: A North Korean refugee's dream 

"I was okay being ignorant about things, but there is one thing I still have not overcome. I have bad teeth. Some South Koreans call me 'vampire.' In North Korea, there was nothing strange about my teeth, but here, South Koreans laugh about them. I love taking photos, but I learned how to smile without ever opening my mouth. Sometimes I don't want to talk to people because I know some South Koreans may ridicule my teeth."

Let's help a North Korean refugee smile! (networkforgood.com)

