Eight years ago on this day, on March 3, 2013, TNKR began activities with a language matching session. Many things have changed, including the organization's name to Freedom Speakers International (FSI). * Organization: We had our first Language Matching session in a room at a TOZ Business Center. Eunkoo and I split the cost of hosting 12 people at a TOZ room for two hours (probably 60,000 won, $50). We didn't have an office, organization, budget, phone, website, dreams or plans. www.lovetnkr.org/donate Fast-forward 8 years--struggling much of those early years--FSI is now an official organization in two different countries. People who see us now take it for granted, but relying on volunteers and fans meant we would take the long slow route. March 3, 2013, held our first Language Matching session. Late 2014 or early 2015, became an association, the lowest possible status. July 8, 2016, moved into our first office. July 19, 2016, Recognized by Seoul City Hall as an official orga