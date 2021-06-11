So you wanna volunteer! But you aren't sure how to get started? Freedom Speakers International has changed, we are no longer stalking Seoul and the Internet trying to find volunteers to join us every month. We are now more focused and strategic. That means that our volunteers must also be more strategic. 1) Volunteers should be able to explain what it is they would like to do. That means potential volunteers might want to study us for a while before sending in an email offering their time. 2) We aren't keeping those ways a secret. The Korea Herald runs almost a daily ad highlighting the kinds of volunteers we are seeking. 3) For the month of May, we are mainly seeking volunteers who want to focus on book publishing and fundraising. Book publishing is not for cheerleaders, we need people who recognize that publishing a book is a challenge and requires time and effort. Likewise with fundraising, we need people who are ready to help FSI go to the next level. 4) For now, we are