Name change approved by the IRS

After nine months of twiddling their thumbs, the US IRS has finally approved our name change. Dead: Teach North Korean Refugees Global Education Center. Alive: Freedom Speakers International. Thanks in advance for the congratulations, but the best way to help us celebrate is by setting up a fundraiser. The slowness of the IRS has caused our organization financial harm, we have had some grant money and opportunities on hold because we had changed our name but it still wasn't recognized by the IRS. https://www.facebook.com/FreedomSpeakersIntl/fundraisers If you are in one of the countries where Facebook or GoFundMe have approved fundraising (South Korea isn't one of them), then you can set up a fundraiser. At last, because the IRS has finally approved this name change, it means that the fundraisers will say Freedom Speakers International instead of TNKR. We won't completely kill the TNKR name, we have a campaign to bring back private tutoring for North Korean refugees, but wi
2015-01-09 Asia Liberty Forum (Kathmandu, Nepal)

I was pleased to be one of the speakers at the 3rd Asia Liberty Forum, held this time in Kathmandu, Nepal. TNKR has presented at the Asia Liberty Forum several times. 2014, New Delhi, India Speakers: Chanyang Ju, Casey Lartigue Jr. https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2014/01/07-09-ALF-India.html http://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/opinion/2014/01/137_149698.html https://www.facebook.com/CaseyLartigue/posts/1308010646009594 2015, Kathmandu, Nepal Casey Lartigue https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2015/01/2015-01-09-asia-liberty-forum-kathmandu.html 2018 Jakarta, Indonesia Speakers: Eunhee Park, Casey Lartigue TNKR was named a semifinalist for the Asia Liberty Award https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2021/01/11-Asia-liberty-award.html https://www.atlasnetwork.org/news/article/organizations-from-afghanistan-nepal-south-korea-named-finalists-for-asia-l 2019, Colombo, Sri Lanka Speaker: Scott (Sungchull) Kim
Yuna Jung & Casey Lartigue on Arirang Radio's Korea Now

  * Yuna Jung and Casey Lartigue are scheduled to be live on Arirang Radio's Korea Now on Wednesday night October 20th from 7:30 pm KST. http://www.arirang.com/Radio/Radio_Home.asp?PROG_CODE=RADR0167&MENU_CODE=102689&sys_lang=Eng&code=Be1 You can listen here: https://www.podbbang.com/channels/1775209/episodes/24188222 or find episode 412 here: Korea Now: Radio Audio on Demand | arirang TV
On 'Squid Game:' A reaction from a North Korean defector

"On ' Squid Game:' A reaction from a North Korean defector" has been posted on my blog at the Korea Times! Here is an excerpt of Cherie Yang's reaction to Squid Game (which I haven't seen, by the way). https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/opinion/2021/10/728_317447.html The full video is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0g5Of6YjKLg&list=PL_rEdK5NE-NIVRj5Jykm-g7LESAXbFETH&index=29 And you can join her Patreon to support her public speaking activities: https://www.patreon.com/cherieyang  
Yuna Jung LiveChat featuring Casey Lartigue (2021-10-09)

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0oz54rdvOQ0&list=PLn7xtnmarHFr9v99a4urREm3DymgoVcKo&index=1 YouTube Live Chat, Yuna Jung featuring Casey Lartigue Support Freedom Speakers International
