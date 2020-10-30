2020-10-31 Those wonderful moments...

***********************************************

That wonderful moment when a TNKR volunteer and monthly donor comes to visit, donating books to TNKR! Sophia LaPoint, thank you! She also joined our Zoom call last night, and recruited her dad, too!





***********************************************

That wonderful moment giving the keynote speech at the 1st TNKR-GHSU International Youth Forum, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.





***********************************************



That wonderful moment when a long-term volunteer comes to visit. Kiyun joined us as a tutor in 2016, then he later became our Graphic Design Manager. He designed many of the flyers, posters, and graphics that have been done for TNKR.









He even made original videos, including this one that we entered into a film festival.









Another great week at TNKR, many great memories!