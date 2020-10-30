 Skip to main content

2020-10-31 Those wonderful moments...



That wonderful moment when your organization gets featured by a huge government office. In this case, South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I am sure they did research about us or have been watching us for a while.


***********************************************


That wonderful moment when a staffer in your office buys you a drink after she has run an errand. Sharon has been a student at TNKR since 2015 and a staffer with us since2018.


She and TNKR co-founder Eunkoo Lee work together closely.

***********************************************


That magic moment when donors pledge their support for TNKR. Some donors want to know that an organization is barely surviving and the donor will be the one to save the organization. But Haanong wants to support us and to know that we are growing and getting stronger.

***********************************************


That wonderful moment when you go to an event, meet a former Miss Korea, and she says she recently met one of your students.

***********************************************


That wonderful moment when a former student visits on his rare day off.

***********************************************

That wonderful moment when you get invited to a celebration by the Korea Times. I have been a columnist with the Korea Times since 2013--meaning it survived for 63 years without me.





There were many dignitaries at the event, but the crowd favorite was this young lady belting out a Korean pansori.

***********************************************

And my latest Korea Times column. Hopefully it provided some wonderful memories for readers!




***********************************************



That wonderful moment when a TNKR fan sends gifts to the office for TNKR students. Thank you TNKR patron Ken Stuart!


Eunhee put on some of the lipstick that Ken sent her, then posted:



Eunhee then joined our Zoom call with U.K.-based North Korean refugee Jihyun Park. We even had two people on the call donate more than $100 to TNKR.




***********************************************
That wonderful moment when a TNKR volunteer and monthly donor comes to visit, donating books to TNKR! Sophia LaPoint, thank you! She also joined our Zoom call last night, and recruited her dad, too!


***********************************************

That wonderful moment giving the keynote speech at the 1st TNKR-GHSU International Youth Forum, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.



***********************************************

That wonderful moment when a long-term volunteer comes to visit. Kiyun joined us as a tutor in 2016, then he later became our Graphic Design Manager. He designed many of the flyers, posters, and graphics that have been done for TNKR.


He even made original videos, including this one that we entered into a film festival.

  

Another great week at TNKR, many great memories!


More photos from the TNKR-GHSU.






















