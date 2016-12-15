The Casey Lartigue Show! does Seoul
12/15/16
2016-12-15 Eunkoo's fundraising campaign
(TNKR) Teach North Korean Refugees Crowd-sourcing Manager Briana Reha-Klenske is suddenly getting busy!
* Eunkoo Lee has set up an online fundraiser, raising $160 in the first 24 hours!
*Two other tutors have expressed interest in doing so.
* According to a conference call I was on a few days ago, about 31 percent of all giving is done in the month of December.
* More than 60% of online giving is done after people see a friend or relative donate. It would be great to have more online fundraisers set up during the month of December. Check with me or Briana if you would like to set up an online fundraiser for TNKR.
https://www.generosity.com/education-fundraising/hope-for-north-korean-refugees/x/12433022
12/14/16
2016-12-14 Politic journal at Yale University (Casey Lartigue quoted)
The Politic: The Yale College Journal of Politics is a monthly Yale University student publication that traces its roots to 1947. I am one of the people quoted in a feature story by Megan McQueen in The Politic about the struggles North Korean refugees have after they escape.
* * *
Casey Lartigue Jr., a founder of the nonprofit (TNKR) Teach North Korean Refugees, compared China’s repatriation to slavery in the American South.
12/13/16
2016-12-13 Charity concert to raise fund for NK defectors (Korea Times)
Charity concert to raise fund for NK defectors
by John Max Redmond
The Korea Times
http://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/news/nation/2016/12/177_220098.html
An NGO supporting North Korean refugees is presenting a charity concert titled "2016 Hold Hands, Love Concert" at the Seocho Hanwoori Rehabilitation Center in southern Seoul, Saturday.
The concert run by (TNKR) Teach North Korean Refugees aims to raise funds and awareness for the education of North Korean refugees in the South. It features cellist BoumJun Bae, gayageum (12-string zither) player Bae Ji-soo, orchestral music from the Hanwoori Eins Baum Chamber and musical actress Kim Na-hee (김나희).
"We have been working more closely with refugees who are seeking to tell their stories to the world," said Casey Lartigue Jr., co-founder of TNKR.
11/30/16
2016-11-30 Is Donald Trump a Racist? (Korea Times Roundtable)
Korea Times Roundtable Discussion
Casey Lartigue: "Is Donald Trump a racist?"
http://tinyurl.com/hgxqghb (Korea Times link)
Michael Breen: "Me and My Liberal Tribe"
http://tinyurl.com/j3pzlgy
Donald Kirk: "Media mix facts with views" by Donald Kirk
http://tinyurl.com/zftps6e
Oh Young-jin: "How to make Trump great president"
http://tinyurl.com/jgyvrre
9/17/16
TNKR featured on tvN (2016-09-12)
tvN did a full-length special about Teach North Korean Refugees! Check it out:
Email CJL(@)post.harvard.edu to receive a copy via email, but the link can't be shared online (tvN owns the copyright).
5/20/16
10/24/15
10/18/15
2015-10-17 TNKR--3 orientations, 6 hours
TNKR had three orientation sessions yesterday, from noon to 6 pm.
- Session 1 had 16 tutors, mainly with tutors who will be at the October 24 Matching session with 10 refugees ( 8 newcomers, 2 returnees).
- Session 2 had 13 tutors who will be at the October 31 Re-Matching session with 7 refugees returning to the program.
- Session 3 had 8 refugees who will be joining on Oct 24 (6 of them went through our new in-house tutoring program we launched last month).
- Some of the most common questions we are asked about TNKR: "How do find refugees?" My response: "We don't. They find us." A related question: "How do refugees find you?" Based on yesterday: "Referrals." All eight refugees at yesterday's orientation were referred to the program by current or previous students. When we first started TNKR in March 2013, we did search, but not now. We have a waiting list of 50 refugees.
- One of the refugees said that she wants to work for TNKR. She was praising us so much, saying that 1) she can't believe we don't charge refugees anything 2) we should market more so every refugee can join, to which I said "no, we do this as volunteers." 3) she hopes she can work with TNKR so we can help even more people.
- Assuming they all make it to the upcoming matching sessions, 29 new tutors will be joining the program. They are from all over the world (USA, South Korea, England, Canada, Canada/Scotland, Germany/Netherlands, Australia). In addition, they are coming in from all around Korea (Wonju, Gongju, Gunpo, Sangju, Bundang, Gimcheon, Gangseo, Suji, Suwon).
- Of course, we worry about the political ones or researchers with an agenda, but it seems that most of them are teachers who just want to contribute their time.
- We had many lovely comments from tutors. Several said they are fans of the program, some even expressed great admiration for the co-founders. One said that she loves how everything is in "black and white." Communication is a key part of the program. for several months now we have been using Kakao to communicate, it has made the program much better. It is harder for tutors or refugees to hide from us, although some insist on having side conversations without us. By having a refugee in a Kakao group with all of his/her tutors and the co-directors means we all know what is going on, and it is a team effort.
- Several of the tutors also said they are eager to teach adults who are motivated to learn. But a few did express concerns about whether or not they would be chosen. In two years, we have had only 2 (out of 280) tutors who did not get picked. So we encourage the tutors to focus on what they can do rather than mentioning what they can't do.
- At the end, the refugees were asking questions about me. Some had heard about me because of some of my other activities with refugees, but they wanted to know more about me. So I popped in my ppt showing my various activities over the years. It is then that they understand that I am devoted to freedom, opportunity and individual autonomy. I should not be surprised that they want to know about me, but it surprises me every time.
- Winding down, Eunkoo and I realized how crazy it was that we had six hours of orientations on a Saturday. So I suggested to her that we should take the day off. Of course, even Sunday morning, we are getting many messages and requests, and I'm writing this...
- When we first started TNKR, we had orientation and matching sessions the same day. And we tried to squeeze them both into two hours. After a while, we decided to divide them in half. We will never go back to doing it the way we had before. We meet the tutors in advance, we give them time to ask questions, we get to hear their questions and comments..
10/16/15
2015-10-16 speech: Legacies of the Korean War at GMU (Korea)
Yesterday I was one of the speakers at a special event at George Mason University's campus in Seongdo (Korea). Charles Cousino, an 84-year-old Korean war veteran, discussed his connection to Korea.
I discussed Teach North Korean Refugees.
And North Korean refugee Sehyek Oh talked about what freedom means to him.
Special thanks to Roland Wilson and Michael Dunne for making it happen!
