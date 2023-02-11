North Korean defector seeks justice (Korea Times)

It was international news when 12 North Korean waitresses and a male manager who worked at a restaurant operated by the North Korean regime in China arrived in South Korea in 2016.

The waitresses have mostly maintained a low profile. There have been numerous accusations and assertions, with some saying the waitresses didn't want to escape, some accused the Park Geun-hye administration of playing politics by releasing details of the case, etc., etc., etc.

My blog at the Korea Times today features an exclusive interview with one of the former North Korean waitresses who filed a criminal case against the former manager. You can read about it here on the Korea Times website.

https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/opinion/2023/02/728_345165.html

Keep in mind that there are many more facts to the case and that it is much deeper than this brief excerpt of her comments. She also shared legal documents that I shared with the Korea Times well in advance to give them time to review the case.

Here's a blog post I did in 2020 with another former waitress telling her story.

https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/opinion/2023/02/728_288040.html

Later I may write a blog post about this case and how it relates to FSI's operations and education approach.

