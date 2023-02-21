 Skip to main content

Chosun Monthly magazine [Korean language]

 


Chosun Monthly Magazine has made an announcement (in Korean) about the Seoul Honorary Citizenship award that I received on December 9, 2022. 

Our Korean staffers say that the magazine is a big deal in South Korea.

Here's the overall roundup of media about the award.

In the next two months, I have extended interviews coming up in two different magazines, one in the USA and one in South Korea. Both articles will be in respected publications so they should raise awareness of FSI's work that your support makes possible.

* * *

Support FSI via Stripe or PayPal.

https://donate.stripe.com/3cs28F5IAcc85IAaEF or PayPal.

Labels:

Popular posts from this blog

Park Jin welcoming remarks to FSI (and Casey Lartigue)

  National Assembly member Park Jin makes the welcoming remarks at FSI's conference featuring North Korean diplomats. Park Jin | Greeting message to FSI and Casey Lartigue mention - YouTube
Read more

Greenlight to Freedom co-authors return to Arirang Radio

  The co-authors of the book Greenlight to Freedom will be interviewed on Arirang Radio’s “Korea Now” show. North Korean refugee Songmi Han and her American co-author Casey Lartigue will talk on live radio with host SJ Lee.  Learn more at my Patreon or FSI’s Eventbrite.   Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/516783502367   Patreon https://www.patreon.com/posts/live-radio-feb-7-77314620
Read more

“Learning English saved my life” Songmi Han in the Korea Times

  Songmi Han’s latest Korea Times blog post: “ Learning English saved my life .” On the Korea Times Facebook page. Based on this clip from Songmi Han’s interview with Yeonmi Park. Here’s the full interview on Yeonmi Park's YouTube channel. Greenlight to Freedom on Amazon. Check here for my random thoughts: https://www.patreon.com/posts/76808596 * * * Join FSI’s Patreon world FSI , Casey Lartigue , Greenlight to Freedom
Read more

[Video] "Author Spotlight" by Harvard

On February 2nd from 2-3 a.m. (Korea time), I was the featured speaker at an "Author Spotlight" by the Harvard Division of Continuing Education (DCE) and the Harvard Extension Alumni Association (HEAA) .  Watch, like, share, and comment.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmRgP3q7rQg&list=PLn7xtnmarHFq6kVvq3PxOgC8nwjn8ioBO  * * *  I will be in the USA for two weeks in March, I will kick off the trip with a speech on the campus of the Harvard Graduate School of Education (HSGE) for its annual Alumni of Color Conference (AOCC). It will be a bit of a homecoming reunion, I was one of the speakers at the first HGSE AOCC in 2003.  Stay tuned, this will be preparation for a larger event later this year. Thanks to everyone who has helped make FSI's work possible. ( Stripe ) ( PayPal ).
Read more

2015-01-09 Asia Liberty Forum (Kathmandu, Nepal)

I was pleased to be one of the speakers at the 3rd Asia Liberty Forum, held this time in Kathmandu, Nepal. Freedom Speakers International has presented at the Asia Liberty Forum several times. I was invited in 2014 and have been able to invite North Korean refugees to also speak at the forum. 2014, New Delhi, India Speakers: Chanyang Ju, Casey Lartigue Jr. https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2014/01/07-09-ALF-India.html http://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/opinion/2014/01/137_149698.html https://www.facebook.com/CaseyLartigue/posts/1308010646009594 2015, Kathmandu, Nepal Speaker: Casey Lartigue https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2015/01/2015-01-09-asia-liberty-forum-kathmandu.html 2018 Jakarta, Indonesia Speakers: Eunhee Park, Casey Lartigue FSI was named a finalist for the Asia Liberty Award https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2021/01/11-Asia-liberty-award.html https://www.atlasnetwork.org/news/article/organizations-from-afghanistan-nepal-south-korea-named-finalists-for-asia-l 2019, Colomb
Read more