Geum Na-Ra, The Show-Stopper!

Kim Na-hee (stage name Keum Na-ra) is a singer, actress, dancer, and musician who is singing the OST for a Disney movie. Earlier this year, she released an album. I first "met" her in 2011, when she did background vocals for a rap video I was in. She provided the vocals, so I hadn't met her at that time.
* * *
A year or so later, I was at an event, when a cute young lady introduced herself to me. Of course, I thought I was world-famous, because she was talking in Korean about the rap song I had been in. Then, I realized: Oh!!! She wasn't just a casual fan. She was telling me that she was one of the ladies in the rap video. Wait, no! After a bit more trying to understand each other, it turned out that she was the lady singing the background vocals!
If you watch the rap, you can see me at the 1 minute and 2:30 minute marks. The Keynes-Hayek rap battle was big back then, almost going viral, so I had recommended to the CEO of the Center for Free Enterprise that he should do a rap video.
* * *
Over the years, I have bumped into her at other events.
One night I was at a Harvard alumni event... I kept thinking, that lead singer playing various instruments looks really familiar... then I realized, "Hey! That's her! My backup singer from the rap video!"
Yes, it was her!
* * *
Another day, I was watching a musical, I was invited to it at the last minute. It was a one-woman musical about a North Korean woman. So I'm in the audience, watching, then I realized...
"Hey! I know actress!"
I was telling the people I was with that I knew her. Did they believe me? They did after we took a photo after the show!
Yes, Yeonmi Park is on my left!
Yes, that is the producer of the play "Yodok Story."
* * *
In 2016, FSI (then TNKR) had a Christmas party. We had some entertainers that night, but it was clear that Kim Nahee was the show-stopper! She took over the stage with an unforgettable performance.
Here she is warming up, testing the microphones.
* * *
Now she is doing an OST for Disney!
Please subscribe to her new channel, watch all of the videos, leave likes and comments! After the pandemic is over, I hope she recognizes the love and support she has received from FSI and will perform at another concert.