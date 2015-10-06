2015-10-06 Seongmin Lee: From North Korea to the Ivy League!!!

Congratulations to Seongmin Lee! He was born in North Korea, he has overcome a lot. And he has now been accepted into Columbia University! That's the good news! The bad news? $80K per year, including tuition, textbooks and living expenses. As an international student, he doesn't qualify for many scholarships, but he is searching. He has also set up a crowdfunding site to raise money. https://www.youcaring.com/
He's an outstanding young man, I have known him for a few years now. I can't help but point out that he was a student in (TNKR) Teach North Korean Refugees. But to be clear, he learned English on his own through intensive self-study. We were delighted and honored that he thought TNKR was worth joining.
He has won English speech contests, given speeches around the USA, shared his story with human rights organizations, and even spoken before the United Nations and other international organizations.
By supporting him, you will help him get a start at Columbia University, and to help him continue to pursue his dreams. Please consider making a donation and also share this with as many people as possible.