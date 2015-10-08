"No matter who says what, you should accept it with a smile and do your own work."--Mother Teresa (attributed)
2015-10-08 Cross them off the "Imaginary Friends" list...
When I was growing up, if you had friends that you never met, they were called "imaginary friends." Best case scenario, they were pen pals. In other cases, people wondered about your sanity. But in this world of social media, you can be in contact with many people without ever meeting them.
Yesterday I met with a Teach North Korean Refugees (TNKR) fan who I have been in contact with on-and-off for months. Yesterday was our first meeting. She wanted to donate some books--mainly, TOEFL and TOEIC. As she learned yesterday, not only can I write about TNKR all of the time, but I can also talk about it endlessly...
I bumped into another lady I have previously only been in contact with through Facebook. We will probably meet soon to have a real meeting...