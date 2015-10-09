10/9/15

2015-10-09 Holiday in Korea?

Didn't we just have a holiday? A week or so ago, Korea shut down because of Chuseok. Much to my surprise last night, I found out today is a holiday. I had already set up a few meetings for today (but one no-show).
  • TNKR co-director came in the office today.  She brought our new banner designed by TNKR graphic designer Kiyun Sung.
  • The Bitcoin folks came in to the office today also, I guess they also did not get the national holiday memo. Before they got started, we talked about  North Korea and also about changes in South Korea  over the last 20 years.
