- TNKR co-director came in the office today. She brought our new banner designed by TNKR graphic designer Kiyun Sung.
- The Bitcoin folks came in to the office today also, I guess they also did not get the national holiday memo. Before they got started, we talked about North Korea and also about changes in South Korea over the last 20 years.
"No matter who says what, you should accept it with a smile and do your own work."--Mother Teresa (attributed)
10/9/15
2015-10-09 Holiday in Korea?
Didn't we just have a holiday? A week or so ago, Korea shut down because of Chuseok. Much to my surprise last night, I found out today is a holiday. I had already set up a few meetings for today (but one no-show).