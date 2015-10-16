10/16/15

2015-10-16 speech: Legacies of the Korean War at GMU (Korea)





2015-10-16 poster

Yesterday I was one of the speakers at a special event at George Mason University's campus in Seongdo (Korea). Charles Cousino, an 84-year-old Korean war veteran, discussed his connection to Korea.

I discussed Teach North Korean Refugees.

And North Korean refugee Sehyek Oh talked about what freedom means to him.

Special thanks to Roland Wilson and Michael Dunne for making it happen!

