"No matter who says what, you should accept it with a smile and do your own work."--Mother Teresa (attributed)
10/16/15
2015-10-16 speech: Legacies of the Korean War at GMU (Korea)
Yesterday I was one of the speakers at a special event at George Mason University's campus in Seongdo (Korea). Charles Cousino, an 84-year-old Korean war veteran, discussed his connection to Korea.
I discussed Teach North Korean Refugees.
And North Korean refugee Sehyek Oh talked about what freedom means to him.
Special thanks to Roland Wilson and Michael Dunne for making it happen!