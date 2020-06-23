#impact Podcast feature about TNKR!
#hashtagimpact writes: "TNKR was chosen to highlight Sustainable Development Goal #4, Quality Education. The goal is to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.” As you listen to this episode, you will hear Eunkoo and Casey talk about the hardships many North Korean refugees face when adjusting to life outside of North Korea. It is important that we have organizations like TNKR to advocate and empower them directly with these educational opportunities so that they can gain skills and confidence as students to live a normal life like everyone else."