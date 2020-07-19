 Skip to main content

2016-07-19 Speech to corpses AKA middle school kids

2017-07-19: Question: Given a choice between giving a speech at a morgue or to middle school kids, which would you prefer?

My Answer: Morgue. At least corpses won't eat cookies donated to TNKR.

Today (2016-07-19) I gave a speech to a group of South Korean middle school kids. They had all of the enthusiasm of military draftees. Yes, I would have been better off speaking at a morgue, but the middle school kids won out because they visited TNKR.

I gave a more personal introduction to the speech, trying to have at least a few minutes of connecting with them. There were even a few smiles from them, but I knew it wouldn't last once I got into the heart of the speech. At one point, I was worried that some of the youngsters had passed away during my speech.

The best part is that I got some great photos of them sleeping. It isn't just that they were sleeping. It seemed they were even having nightmares about my speech as they were dozing off.


* * *


I guess I am still spoiled from my experience with the Chadwick International students. Those whipper-snappers were interrupting me during my presentation with questions, and they applauded me. Yes, elementary school students applauded me.

https://www.facebook.com/CaseyLartigue/media_set…


Thanks to (TNKR) Teach North Korean Refugees interns Melodie Thiriez, Youngmin Kwon and Junha Kwon for the moral support, and Annie Lee in particular for translating my speech.






















