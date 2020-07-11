Fundraisers for the Matching Donation Challenge!





1+1 Matching Donation Challenge (Casey Lartigue)





Raising Money For Teach North Korean Refugees (Abby Kotar) https://www.facebook.com/donate/1458765450996651/2674751656105757/





Birthday Fundraiser for North Korean Defectors (Beth Eunhee Hong)





Stase's Birthday Fundraiser (Stase)





Let's help North Korean refugees to have a better life^~^/ (Anna Toth)





Empower North Korean Refugees (Joanne)





Free Education for North Korean Refugees! (Jane Park)





TNKR in the Time of COVID-19 (Michael)





Help an amazing organization empower North Korean refugees! (Frances May)





Raising Money For a Cause I Care About (Nandita Kothari)





Raising Money For a Cause I Care About (Pam Davidson)





Raising Money For a Cause I Care About (Eben Appleton)





Raising Money For a Cause I Care About (Eben Appleton)





Birthday Fundraiser for Teach North Korean Refugees (Kim Goldsmith) https://www.facebook.com/donate/3143966375683109/2028484157295569/





Matching Challenge for North Korean Refugees (Ashley)





Telling The Truth (Michael)





Let's Teach North Korean Refugees! (Aaron)





1+1 기부 TNKR 캠페인 (Casey Lartigue)





자선 단체를 위한 기부 캠페인에 함께 참여해주세요 (Shi Yong Choi) https://www.facebook.com/donate/278091663251215/





A cause I care about needs help ( Guangxinyang Deng)





Ending soon





Michael's Birthday Fundraiser





__________________________________





Have you set up a fundraiser yet to support TNKR's incredible Matching Donation Challenge?





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/donate/1162114567472943/ (click the green button on computers and "More" on mobile devices.

















___________________________________









More donation options if you don't want to fundraise:





* US bank account: https://lovetnkr.org/donate/





Check for other options here, and for tax deductions in Korea (Korean bank account, Korean CMS). http://www.lovetnkr.org/donate





Note to our fundraisers: After someone donates to your fundraiser, please please please send me the donor's name, email, and donation amount. I am trying to keep an accurate record of every donation.





* To keep it transparent for the Matching Donor and team.

* I don't know how Facebook or GoFundMe will handle donation receipts at the end of the year. I would like for donors to be able to request an end of the year donation statement from us.





I won't add the donors to any email lists or do anything other than show the Matching donor our broad range of grassroots support and to keep every donation transparent for him.







