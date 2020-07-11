 Skip to main content

Fundraisers for the Matching Donation Challenge!

Thanks to the flurry of TNKR fans, volunteers and donors who set up fundraisers this week to support our Matching Donation Challenge!

1+1 Matching Donation Challenge (Casey Lartigue)

Raising Money For Teach North Korean Refugees (Abby Kotar)

Birthday Fundraiser for North Korean Defectors (Beth Eunhee Hong)

Stase's Birthday Fundraiser (Stase)

Let's help North Korean refugees to have a better life^~^/ (Anna Toth)

Empower North Korean Refugees (Joanne)

Free Education for North Korean Refugees! (Jane Park)

TNKR in the Time of COVID-19 (Michael)

Help an amazing organization empower North Korean refugees! (Frances May)

Raising Money For a Cause I Care About (Nandita Kothari)

Raising Money For a Cause I Care About (Pam Davidson)

Raising Money For a Cause I Care About (Eben Appleton)

Raising Money For a Cause I Care About (Eben Appleton)

Birthday Fundraiser for Teach North Korean Refugees (Kim Goldsmith)

Matching Challenge for North Korean Refugees (Ashley)

Telling The Truth (Michael)

Let's Teach North Korean Refugees! (Aaron)

1+1 기부 TNKR 캠페인 (Casey Lartigue)

자선 단체를 위한 기부 캠페인에 함께 참여해주세요 (Shi Yong Choi)

A cause I care about needs help (Guangxinyang Deng)

Ending soon

Michael's Birthday Fundraiser

__________________________________

Have you set up a fundraiser yet to support TNKR's incredible Matching Donation Challenge?

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/donate/1162114567472943/ (click the green button on computers and "More" on mobile devices.




___________________________________


More donation options if you don't want to fundraise:

* US bank account: https://lovetnkr.org/donate/


Check for other options here, and for tax deductions in Korea (Korean bank account, Korean CMS). http://www.lovetnkr.org/donate


Note to our fundraisers: After someone donates to your fundraiser, please please please send me the donor's name, email, and donation amount. I am trying to keep an accurate record of every donation.

* To keep it transparent for the Matching Donor and team.
* I don't know how Facebook or GoFundMe will handle donation receipts at the end of the year. I would like for donors to be able to request an end of the year donation statement from us.

I won't add the donors to any email lists or do anything other than show the Matching donor our broad range of grassroots support and to keep every donation transparent for him.


