Jade Kim joins TNKR as Academic Coordinator

Hello, my name is Jade. I was recently hired as the Academic Coordinator of TNKR’s education programs. As a North Korean defector who has been studying in TNKR since 2015, I feel this is an incredible achievement and I appreciate the opportunity to work in TNKR.

It is a remarkable thing for myself because I was not confident when I joined TNKR Track 1’s English language program. Now, five years later, it is possible to work in TNKR, communicating with people in English. I truly want to thank the volunteer tutors and the co-founders, Casey Lartigue and Eunkoo Lee.

Through TNKR, I have studied with more than ten teachers who were enthusiastic and loving. They led me to be here by sharing their time with me and I am so thankful to them. I am so thankful for Casey and Eunkoo’s leadership in building such a wonderful organization helping so many people.

In TNKR, in addition to learning how to speak English, I have also learned the importance of having compassion to help those who are around you.

Therefore, when people ask me what TNKR means to me, I tell them TNKR means one main thing: Opportunity.

Education or knowledge are things that no one can take away from you. It is a reliable internal asset to have.