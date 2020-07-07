Thanks to donors, fundraisers and volunteers, TNKR is expanding. We have added mentoring to our programming and are seeking a full-time Academic Coordinator.
If you have been looking to join TNKR, or to get more deeply involved, you have many opportunities over the next few months. Also, don't forget to support our incredible Matching donation opportunity, which can help us grow even more to be even more responsive to the English education needs of North Korean refugees.
It is not unusual for organizations to send out a "Save the Date" invitation. But we are sending out multiple "Save the Dates" invitations! Stay tuned in the next few days for more details.
How can you get involved with TNKR this month? Let me count the ways!
* Join TNKR's Fan Club
* Discuss special projects within TNKR.
* Tutor North Korean refugees 1:1
* Be a speech coach for North Korean refugees
* Mentor a North Korean refugee getting prepared for employment and education opportunities
* Apply to become our full-time Academic Coordinator
* Help build TNKR by contributing to our super special Matching Donation opportunity.
So save the dates, get involved, make a difference!.
Regards,