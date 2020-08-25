 Skip to main content

2020-08-25 When a fan comes to visit

As someone who has been a writer, talk show-host, analyst, activist, educator, etc., I have gotten used to criticism. Most critics can be safely ignored because they rarely have constructive things to say. If they could do what they were complaining about, they would do it rather than complaining about what someone else was doing. 

As someone who is used to critics, how do I to respond when a fan comes to visit?

Mr. Kang saw me on a Korean TV show that was recently replayed. Unlike many people who watch but don't do anything, he called the TNKR office. He wasn't calling just to learn or talk about TNKR. He wanted to meet ME.

So today we met! It was an enjoyable time. It is a funny feeling know that someone has come out to meet you. We talked, I gave him a copy of the book I co-edited years ago, along with other TNKR, then took photos.

You can see some of the clips from the show, which I have heard lasted 30 minutes (I have yet to watch it and may never do so). 






* * *

He saw us on Eye Contact, which originally aired in December 2019. I haven't watched the show, but I heard that it was excellent.


Clip 1 (3:20)

Clip 2 (3:51)

Clip 3 (3:52)

Clip 4 (15:46)

www.lovetnkr.org/donate


