2015-10-20 Sharon Jang at Shin & Kim law firm





Last August, Sharon Jang was one of the speakers at the second (TNKR) Teach North Korean Refugees English speech contest. We held the contest in conjunction with the Shin & Kim law firm. Today Sharon returned to give a speech to the lawyers and employees at the law firm.





It was a nice and touching event. Some of the young ladies seemed to be mesmerized by Sharon's speech.





2020 reflection: Before encountering TNKR, Shin & Kim had provided support for North Korean refugee adolescents, but they had not heard stories from North Korean refugee adults. After one of their key staffers heard speeches at TNKR's English speech contest, they contacted Sharon to ask if she could give a speech (thankfully Sharon mentioned it to us so we could join and also briefly introduce TNKR).





TNKR co-founder Eunkoo Lee wasn't there because back then, she had a full-time job with a different organization. I was also with a different company, but TNKR had become a project at that organization so I was able to skip work to cheer for Sharon.





Sharon profiled by the Daily Mail (UK)





TNKR English Speech Contest

August 22, 2015

TNKR year-end celebration (at Shin & Kim building)

