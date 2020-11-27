2020-11-27 Cameras and volunteers all over TNKR





TNKR held a press briefing this afternoon at the TNKR office. Despite COVID-19, we had several reporters and cameras at our office today.

www.lovetnkr.org/donate

























Interview to start the day





I started the day with an interview, I think it was my third one this week. Two South Korean college students came by to interview me about TNKR. It was absolutely delightful. They had prepared the questions in both Korean and English, asking about various details of TNKR.





After the official interview was over, we talked a bit more about various things. These days when I give these interviews, I recognize myself as being the old uncle giving advice to young people. They came for an interview, but I invited them to stay in touch beyond that, to update me about their lives and to come meet me again if they would like to talk.