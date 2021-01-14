2021-01-14 Workable Words ep. 1: Dr. Howard Fuller

I am launching a YouTube channel! That's right! I will be starting it by interviewing activist and educator Dr. Howard L. Fuller.
I learned many lessons from him when we were on the board of directors of the Black Alliance for Educational Options (he was the chairman and founder, I was a board member). I have applied many of those lessons I learned as I helped develop a non-profit in South Korea that is focused on North Korean refugees.
More details: https://www.facebook.com/events/823951511496251
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/CaseyLartiguejr