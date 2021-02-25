 Skip to main content

2021-02-25 FSI Office Tour

Who is working behind-the-scenes at Freedom Speakers International (FSI)?



2021-02-19 First TNKR/FSI North Korean Refugee Youth English Speech Contest

  Yesterday I had the honor of being a judge at an English speech contest for North Korean refugee adolescents. This was not the first time being a judge. As I recall, the first time was about 2003 or so when I was the judge of a Valentine's Day poetry contest. I was also judge at English speech contests hosted by the Hana Foundation during 2017, 2018 and 2019, and I was the "Chief Judge" the last two times. And by Chief Judge, it means you get most of the blame from everyone who doesn't win, doesn't think they were ranked highly enough, or doesn't like something else about the contest. Yesterday, as Chief Judge, I decided to go with the "You're All Winners" approach. Instead of rankings, the three judges agreed to name categories. Each speech was different, which is a good reminder for those people who ask "What do North Koreans think" or "What is the North Korean view of unification?" The contest was sponsored by the US Emba
2014-02-14 Yeon-Mi Park`s debut

Yeonmi Park, February 14, 2014, making her debut! Yesterday I was one of the speakers at a special session on North Korean refugees at the Canadian Maple International School. Wow, it was a wonderful time! * Yeon-Mi Park delivered her first major speech in English. She was wonderful! She told her story (35 minute speech without notes), discussed different aspects of North Korea, and then handled questions from students for more than an hour. She did seem to be nervous at the beginning-she took a deep breath just as she started, looked at me, then told her story from her heart. * Returning from the speech, I told Yeonmi that she had star potential. She told me that she didn't believe it, but I told her that the way she handled Q&A and told her story, I would be lucky to have her still returning my phone calls within a year. * The students had many questions. They have been learning about North Korea. They are now reading "Escape from Camp 14" featuring Shin Dong-h
2016-02-02 Eunhee Park's debut

  We had a GREAT time introducing TNKR (now FSI) to the American Women's Club, Korea. The event was scheduled to wrap by noon--instead, we got so many questions that it was almost one o'clock before I had to end the event because of another appointment! Rhonda Rayner Kupka and her team were absolutely great. There are so many great organizations helping so many people, so it was truly an honor that they opened their doors to us. They made the TNKR team feel absolutely welcome. I gave the keynote for the event, but the main part of the program was the three refugee speakers who followed me. They each gave great speeches in different ways. TNKR co-director Lee Eunkoo Lee was able to join, and TNKR tutor Amber Miller also discussed her experience in the program. Ken Eom is now a veteran speaker. He joined TNKR last March, but he has now given a number of speeches and is really comfortable. He is both poignant and humorous. We had one speaker who was giving her first speech in Engl
2021-02-08 Happy Birthday, Freedom Rapper Professor Kim!

  Happy birthday Freedom Rapper 김 정호!  Eunkoo Lee and I are the co-founders of TNKR (now FSI)--but Prof. Kim is the godfather of TNKR! Eunkoo and I had started TNKR, no office, no phone, no infrastructure, no budget, no nuthin!  We weren't sure about the future of our little project. When I joined Freedom Factory in late 2013 as the Director for International Relations, Prof. Kim welcomed TNKR as a project.  My desk at Freedom Factory became TNKR's office.  Even though Freedom Factory itself was fledgling, Prof. Kim welcomed TNKR, allowing us to incubate and marinate our project. We grew from English Matching to TNKR to Teach North Korean Refugees Global Education Center (to now Freedom Speakers International), with him cheering us every step along the way. When people say Koreans don't care about North Korean refugees, I think about Prof. Kim, who helped TNKR survive at a time that our future was uncertain. He has remained a friend and ally.  These days he is busy with a v
2015-02-09 Cherie Yang's debut (at Naples, Florida)

  Cherie Yang had her debut as a public speaker, yesterday at Gulf Coast University. And what a wonderful debut it was! She was graceful and poignant in discussing her escape from North Korea. Thanks to her speech coach, Karissa Bryant, in particular, for helping her with speaking tips and feedback to get her prepared for her big day, and tutors Julie Meyer Super, Seán Brophy, Kristi Cashin. Cherie and I spoke to a crowd of more than 80 students in the morning. After shortly more than 10 minutes, she began to cry when she began to discuss what happened to her father after they escaped from North Korea.  I asked the students for tissue, I noticed that many of the female students were also crying. She finally composed herself, but was covering her face with her speech notes. Later, we reviewed the video, she was surprised that she didn't start crying until she had almost finished the speech--she thought she had cried the entire time. Then last night, we spoke to the Foundation for Go
