2021-02-10 Workable Words ep. 2 (Eunhee Park)

A few weeks ago, Eunhee Park interviewed me on her Youtube channel. This time it was my chance to interview her.
I talked to her about things that inspire her as well as asked her if she thinks she inspires others. Watch it here!
Eunhee Park is a North Korean Defector. We often hear their stories, but isn't there more to them than that? Workable Words talked with Eunhee about ways that her words are workable. Who or what inspires her? Has she inspired others into action? Eunhee studied in FSI (formerly TNKR) for several years, going from an A-B-C level English speaker to T-E-D! She is now Development Coordinator of FSI. The interview was conducted by Casey Lartigue, co-founder and co-president of Freedom International Speakers (FSI) along with South Korean researcher Lee, Eunkoo. Eunhee's Youtube channel: Eunhee from North Korea https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6gzfVMs1Z6TTF_Wa8K_icw Eunhee's recently interviewed Casey on her YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOWGkJVM-3A Credits to executive producer Esther Bo Kim for editing the video and to assistant producer Dahye Kang for the recording and marketing materials.
Eunhee's fundraiser and testimonial: https://give.lovetnkr.com/fundraisers/dangsin-i-balo-talbugmindeul-ui-unmyeong-eu-2