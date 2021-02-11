 Skip to main content

2021-02-10 Workable Words ep. 2 (Eunhee Park)


A few weeks ago, Eunhee Park interviewed me on her Youtube channel. This time it was my chance to interview her.

I talked to her about things that inspire her as well as asked her if she thinks she inspires others. Watch it here!



Eunhee Park is a North Korean Defector. We often hear their stories, but isn't there more to them than that? Workable Words talked with Eunhee about ways that her words are workable. Who or what inspires her? Has she inspired others into action? Eunhee studied in FSI (formerly TNKR) for several years, going from an A-B-C level English speaker to T-E-D! She is now Development Coordinator of FSI. The interview was conducted by Casey Lartigue, co-founder and co-president of Freedom International Speakers (FSI) along with South Korean researcher Lee, Eunkoo. Eunhee's Youtube channel: Eunhee from North Korea https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6gzfVMs1Z6TTF_Wa8K_icw Eunhee's recently interviewed Casey on her YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOWGkJVM-3A Credits to executive producer Esther Bo Kim for editing the video and to assistant producer Dahye Kang for the recording and marketing materials.

Eunhee's fundraiser and testimonial: https://give.lovetnkr.com/fundraisers/dangsin-i-balo-talbugmindeul-ui-unmyeong-eu-2

Popular posts from this blog

2021-01-21 The World Needs More Casey Lartigues

  The world needs more Casey Lartigues (koreatimes.co.kr)
Read more

2021-02-08 Happy Birthday, Freedom Rapper Professor Kim!

  Happy birthday Freedom Rapper 김 정호!  Eunkoo Lee and I are the co-founders of TNKR (now FSI)--but Prof. Kim is the godfather of TNKR! Eunkoo and I had started TNKR, no office, no phone, no infrastructure, no budget, no nuthin!  We weren't sure about the future of our little project. When I joined Freedom Factory in late 2013 as the Director for International Relations, Prof. Kim welcomed TNKR as a project.  My desk at Freedom Factory became TNKR's office.  Even though Freedom Factory itself was fledgling, Prof. Kim welcomed TNKR, allowing us to incubate and marinate our project. We grew from English Matching to TNKR to Teach North Korean Refugees Global Education Center (to now Freedom Speakers International), with him cheering us every step along the way. When people say Koreans don't care about North Korean refugees, I think about Prof. Kim, who helped TNKR survive at a time that our future was uncertain. He has remained a friend and ally.  These days he is busy with a v
Read more

2016-02-02 Eunhee Park's debut

  We had a GREAT time introducing TNKR (now FSI) to the American Women's Club, Korea. The event was scheduled to wrap by noon--instead, we got so many questions that it was almost one o'clock before I had to end the event because of another appointment! Rhonda Rayner Kupka and her team were absolutely great. There are so many great organizations helping so many people, so it was truly an honor that they opened their doors to us. They made the TNKR team feel absolutely welcome. I gave the keynote for the event, but the main part of the program was the three refugee speakers who followed me. They each gave great speeches in different ways. TNKR co-director Lee Eunkoo Lee was able to join, and TNKR tutor Amber Miller also discussed her experience in the program. Ken Eom is now a veteran speaker. He joined TNKR last March, but he has now given a number of speeches and is really comfortable. He is both poignant and humorous. We had one speaker who was giving her first speech in Engl
Read more

2021-01-14 Workable Words ep. 1: Dr. Howard Fuller

I am activating my YouTube channel! I started it by interviewing activist and educator Dr. Howard L. Fuller.  I learned many lessons from him when we were on the board of directors of the Black Alliance for Educational Options (he was the chairman and founder, I was a board member). I have applied many of those lessons I learned as I helped develop a non-profit in South Korea that is focused on North Korean refugees. Subscribe for future episodes: https://www.youtube.com/c/CaseyLartiguejr
Read more

2017-01-17 The American Known in North Korea, at the DMZ

  I joined the Asia Leadership Trek on a visit to the DMZ (I think this was my fourth or fifth trip to the DMZ). A US soldier giving us a special tour of the DMZ recognized me. Haha! That's funny. Then another US military person recognized me.  Haha! Go to the DMZ, get recognized. I bet that happens all of the time.  Then one of the soldiers mentioned that the North Korean snipers on the other side of the DMZ use facial recognition, and that I might want to be careful. Some of us were laughing, but he said that I had become a public figure and that North Korea might want to take a shot at me. I was waiting for him to turn to the others and laugh, but he had a poker face. The other members of the Asia Leadership Trek were in awe of me, but I also noticed they didn't want to stand between me and North Korea. They were probably also rethinking their decision to invite me to join the trip. A few years ago, I was profiled in the Asia Catalyst as " The American Known in North Ko
Read more