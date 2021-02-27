My mother was tortured by North Korean authorities (2021-02-27)

Cherie Yang had her debut as a public speaker, yesterday at Gulf Coast University. And what a wonderful debut it was! She was graceful and poignant in discussing her escape from North Korea. Thanks to her speech coach, Karissa Bryant, in particular, for helping her with speaking tips and feedback to get her prepared for her big day, and tutors Julie Meyer Super, Seán Brophy, Kristi Cashin. Cherie and I spoke to a crowd of more than 80 students in the morning. After shortly more than 10 minutes, she began to cry when she began to discuss what happened to her father after they escaped from North Korea. I asked the students for tissue, I noticed that many of the female students were also crying. She finally composed herself, but was covering her face with her speech notes. Later, we reviewed the video, she was surprised that she didn't start crying until she had almost finished the speech--she thought she had cried the entire time. Then last night, we spoke to the Foundation for Go