FSI on TBS eFM 101.3

On Saturday, Freedom Speakers International (FSI) held its 13th English speech contest. The winner of the contest, Pak Yu-sung, and FSI co-founder Casey Lartigue will be interviewed live on the radio during the "Life Abroad" show on March 24 from from 9:30 am Korea time.

Here's a Korea Times article about the contest.

https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/nation/2021/03/103_305837.html





We will be interviewed by Rah Seung-yun.

http://tbsefm.seoul.kr/cont/eFM/abroad/host/host.do?programId=PG2061257E





She was the Communications Director for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Games and was has hosted various programs in the English media.

This all started when FSI co-founder Lartigue invited Ms. Rah to be a judge at the speech contest. She then invited him on the show, and he suggested that he might be more interesting with the winner of the contest joining the interview.





This should be the link to the live stream.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cseb1WG15ZA





Support FSI: www.lovetnkr.org/donate