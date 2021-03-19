My Fan Club has doubled!

This is loving and moving.

In the past, I said that there is only one person in the world who would stand next to the life-sized poster of me: That one person is my number one fan, Eben Appleton.

It turns out that there are now TWO people who not only would do so, but are EAGER to do so! Thank you Pam Davidson!

Eben lives in Tennessee. The poster won't become a tourist attraction like the Elvis Museum, but it is moving to have people stand in front of my poster.

I will be sure to let the FSI staff see this, so far I don't recall any of them enthusiastically standing next to it.

Here's what Eben wrote:

"Look who came to visit?

"Pam Davidson from Raleigh North Carolina. Pam was a TNKR volunteer (now renamed (FSI) Freedom Speakers International) in 2013-2014. What was her first request when she walked into our log cabin?

"Where is the 6 foot poster I heard about of FSI Co-President Casey Lartigue Jr.?"