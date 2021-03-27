 Skip to main content

North Korean refugee artists and poets (original work)




Original artwork and poetry by North Korean refugee artists in Freedom Speakers International. We printed the art and poetry on postcards and are happy to send a free postcard to the first 100 people who RSVP for International Freedom Forum on April 3rd.

After the first 100, we will send a postcards to people who enter the raffle. 

That's in addition to our previous announcement that you would be entered into a raffle for a signed copy of Yeonmi Park's book.





Here's the full collection.










