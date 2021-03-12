 Skip to main content

Yeonmi Park with Casey Lartigue

 


2021-02-19 First TNKR/FSI North Korean Refugee Youth English Speech Contest

  Yesterday I had the honor of being a judge at an English speech contest for North Korean refugee adolescents. This was not the first time being a judge. As I recall, the first time was about 2003 or so when I was the judge of a Valentine's Day poetry contest. I was also judge at English speech contests hosted by the Hana Foundation during 2017, 2018 and 2019, and I was the "Chief Judge" the last two times. And by Chief Judge, it means you get most of the blame from everyone who doesn't win, doesn't think they were ranked highly enough, or doesn't like something else about the contest. Yesterday, as Chief Judge, I decided to go with the "You're All Winners" approach. Instead of rankings, the three judges agreed to name categories. Each speech was different, which is a good reminder for those people who ask "What do North Koreans think" or "What is the North Korean view of unification?" The contest was sponsored by the US Emba
2014-02-14 Yeon-Mi Park`s debut

Yeonmi Park, February 14, 2014, making her debut! Yesterday I was one of the speakers at a special session on North Korean refugees at the Canadian Maple International School. Wow, it was a wonderful time! * Yeon-Mi Park delivered her first major speech in English. She was wonderful! She told her story (35 minute speech without notes), discussed different aspects of North Korea, and then handled questions from students for more than an hour. She did seem to be nervous at the beginning-she took a deep breath just as she started, looked at me, then told her story from her heart. * Returning from the speech, I told Yeonmi that she had star potential. She told me that she didn't believe it, but I told her that the way she handled Q&A and told her story, I would be lucky to have her still returning my phone calls within a year. * The students had many questions. They have been learning about North Korea. They are now reading "Escape from Camp 14" featuring Shin Dong-h
Happy 8th Anniversary, TNKR/FSI!

Eight years ago on this day, on March 3, 2013, TNKR began activities with a language matching session. Many things have changed, including the organization's name to Freedom Speakers International (FSI). * Organization: We had our first Language Matching session in a room at a TOZ Business Center. Eunkoo and I split the cost of hosting 12 people at a TOZ room for two hours (probably 60,000 won, $50). We didn't have an office, organization, budget, phone, website, dreams or plans. www.lovetnkr.org/donate Fast-forward 8 years--struggling much of those early years--FSI is now an official organization in two different countries. People who see us now take it for granted, but relying on volunteers and fans meant we would take the long slow route. March 3, 2013, held our first Language Matching session. Late 2014 or early 2015, became an association, the lowest possible status. July 8, 2016, moved into our first office. July 19, 2016, Recognized by Seoul City Hall as an official orga
2015-02-09 Cherie Yang's debut (at Naples, Florida)

  Cherie Yang had her debut as a public speaker, yesterday at Gulf Coast University. And what a wonderful debut it was! She was graceful and poignant in discussing her escape from North Korea. Thanks to her speech coach, Karissa Bryant, in particular, for helping her with speaking tips and feedback to get her prepared for her big day, and tutors Julie Meyer Super, Seán Brophy, Kristi Cashin. Cherie and I spoke to a crowd of more than 80 students in the morning. After shortly more than 10 minutes, she began to cry when she began to discuss what happened to her father after they escaped from North Korea.  I asked the students for tissue, I noticed that many of the female students were also crying. She finally composed herself, but was covering her face with her speech notes. Later, we reviewed the video, she was surprised that she didn't start crying until she had almost finished the speech--she thought she had cried the entire time. Then last night, we spoke to the Foundation for Go
2021-02-10 Workable Words ep. 2 (Eunhee Park)

A few weeks ago, Eunhee Park interviewed me on her Youtube channel . This time it was my chance to interview her. I talked to her about things that inspire her as well as asked her if she thinks she inspires others. Watch it here ! Eunhee Park is a North Korean Defector. We often hear their stories, but isn't there more to them than that? Workable Words talked with Eunhee about ways that her words are workable. Who or what inspires her? Has she inspired others into action? Eunhee studied in FSI (formerly TNKR) for several years, going from an A-B-C level English speaker to T-E-D! She is now Development Coordinator of FSI. The interview was conducted by Casey Lartigue, co-founder and co-president of Freedom International Speakers (FSI) along with South Korean researcher Lee, Eunkoo. Eunhee's Youtube channel: Eunhee from North Korea https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6gzfVMs1Z6TTF_Wa8K_icw Eunhee's recently interviewed Casey on her YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.c
