Crocodiles of Pyongyang (The Korea Times, 2021-04-15)

 


Crocodiles of Pyongyang
2021-04-15 The Korea Times
by Casey Lartigue Jr.


North Korean refugee artists and poets (original work)

Original artwork and poetry by North Korean refugee artists in Freedom Speakers International. We printed the art and poetry on postcards and are happy to send a free postcard to the first 100 people who RSVP for International Freedom Forum on April 3rd. After the first 100, we will send a postcards to people who enter the raffle.  That's in addition to our previous announcement that you would be entered into a raffle for a signed copy of Yeonmi Park's book. Here's the full collection.
March 2021 activities

  Upcoming and recent! March 17th, moderator of private event March 18th, What Action To Take To Help North Korean People - Casey Lartigue & Yeonmi Park - YouTube 3/19 ' I AM THE MAN ' (Korea Times column) 3/20 FSI's 13th English speech contest (Korea Times) 3/21 " When I escaped to South Korea, I felt guilt " (Korea Times) 3/24 Finding the Voices of North Korean defectors (TBS eFM) 3/24 Speech to 330 South Korean college students 3/25 Voice of America News (11:45 minute mark) April 3rd, International Freedom Forum . * * * Join our Monthly Matching Donation Challenge ( Network for Good , 5-2 Foundation ) March 2021 links February 2021 links www.lovetnkr.org/donate * * * 3/6 " My experience of teaching English to North Korean defectors " (Korea Times)   Videos: " I was never brainwashed in North Korea " " I was a doctor in North Korea " " When I was caught in China, I felt like the whole sky was falling "
Open House coming up (2021-04-11)

  Last year I held a couple of 3 a.m. Korea time Zoom calls. I promised myself that I would never do it again. And so far I haven't. Instead, I did something even worse. An all-nighter. The conference started yesterday from 11 pm, we finished at 4:55 a.m. this morning. Should I bother saying I will never do that again? I need to have a normal life. I had planned to take the day off to get my time clock ready for what was coming, but I was receiving so many questions from people that I barely slept the day before and day of the conference. * * * There are three kinds of people in the world: Those who make things happen, those who watch things happen, and those people (like the ones who showed up today) asking: What happened? Some people ignored the previous emails and messages and thought the conference was either today, or starting at 11 am, not 11 pm Korea time. I can't blame them. It makes perfect sense that someone in Seoul would schedule a meeting to start at 11 am Korea ti
My Fan Club has doubled!

  This is loving and moving. In the past, I said that there is only one person in the world who would stand next to the life-sized poster of me: That one person is my number one fan, Eben Appleton. It turns out that there are now TWO people who not only would do so, but are EAGER to do so! Thank you Pam Davidson! Eben lives in Tennessee. The poster won't become a tourist attraction like the Elvis Museum, but it is moving to have people stand in front of my poster. I will be sure to let the FSI staff see this, so far I don't recall any of them enthusiastically standing next to it. Here's what Eben wrote: "Look who came to visit? "Pam Davidson from Raleigh North Carolina. Pam was a TNKR volunteer (now renamed (FSI) Freedom Speakers International) in 2013-2014. What was her first request when she walked into our log cabin? "Where is the 6 foot poster I heard about of FSI Co-President Casey Lartigue Jr.?" www.lovetnkr.org/donate https://give.lovetnkr.com/fun
Finding the Voices of North Korean defectors (TBS eFM)

