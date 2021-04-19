2021-04-19 Meetings all day

9:00 a.m., I started yesterday being the moderator of a private event with a North Korean refugee. It was easy, I just had to do the intro, then handle Q&A.

10:05 a.m., I had a mentoring session with a North Korean refugee staffer.

10:55 a.m., I gave a speech to high school students about FSI. Mentoring speakers has also helped me sharpen my own public speaking.

12 noon, I had a mentoring session with the refugee speaker from the 9 am session to review her speech. She apologizes, thinking she might be stealing too much of my time, but when there is someone eager to learn then it is hard for a teacher or mentor to say "no."

1:30 pm, the co-founders went to the bank to handle some official organization business.

2:00 pm, lunch.

2:30 pm, A future North Korean refugee author came to visit me to get advice about her book.

3:45 pm, I had a mentoring session with a North Korean refugee staffer about her tasks yesterday.

4:45 p.m., Eunkoo Lee and I had an interview with a high school student in the FSI Global High School Union, the student is writing an article for her journalism class.

6:00 pm, I finished editing a newsletter being put together by a high school student.

7:00 pm, edited a speech by one of FSI's Keynote speakers.

8:00 p.m., I finally got to work on a new project, I worked on that until 12:30 a.m., wrapped around answering various messages and requests.

12:40 a.m., I received a message from a staffer, she had been working late. She sent me about 20 PDFs related to a project.

And other stuff, such as planning for our May 15th conference, answering many messages from people, including some people who are impatient that I didn't answer their messages and some people who want to chitchat with me like I have retired. Lots of work, but I didn't focus on fundraising, marketing, and other things to build up the organization.





