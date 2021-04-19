 Skip to main content

2021-04-19 Meetings all day

 


9:00 a.m., I started yesterday being the moderator of a private event with a North Korean refugee. It was easy, I just had to do the intro, then handle Q&A.

10:05 a.m., I had a mentoring session with a North Korean refugee staffer.

10:55 a.m., I gave a speech to high school students about FSI. Mentoring speakers has also helped me sharpen my own public speaking.

12 noon, I had a mentoring session with the refugee speaker from the 9 am session to review her speech. She apologizes, thinking she might be stealing too much of my time, but when there is someone eager to learn then it is hard for a teacher or mentor to say "no."

1:30 pm, the co-founders went to the bank to handle some official organization business.

2:00 pm, lunch.

2:30 pm, A future North Korean refugee author came to visit me to get advice about her book.

3:45 pm, I had a mentoring session with a North Korean refugee staffer about her tasks yesterday.

4:45 p.m., Eunkoo Lee and I had an interview with a high school student in the FSI Global High School Union, the student is writing an article for her journalism class.

6:00 pm, I finished editing a newsletter being put together by a high school student.

7:00 pm, edited a speech by one of FSI's Keynote speakers.

8:00 p.m., I finally got to work on a new project, I worked on that until 12:30 a.m., wrapped around answering various messages and requests.

12:40 a.m., I received a message from a staffer, she had been working late. She sent me about 20 PDFs related to a project.

And other stuff, such as planning for our May 15th conference, answering many messages from people, including some people who are impatient that I didn't answer their messages and some people who want to chitchat with me like I have retired. Lots of work, but I didn't focus on fundraising, marketing, and other things to build up the organization.


www.lovetnkr.org/donate

www.fsi21.org

Popular posts from this blog

North Korean refugee artists and poets (original work)

Original artwork and poetry by North Korean refugee artists in Freedom Speakers International. We printed the art and poetry on postcards and are happy to send a free postcard to the first 100 people who RSVP for International Freedom Forum on April 3rd. After the first 100, we will send a postcards to people who enter the raffle.  That's in addition to our previous announcement that you would be entered into a raffle for a signed copy of Yeonmi Park's book. Here's the full collection.
Read more

March 2021 activities

  Upcoming and recent! March 17th, moderator of private event March 18th, What Action To Take To Help North Korean People - Casey Lartigue & Yeonmi Park - YouTube 3/19 ' I AM THE MAN ' (Korea Times column) 3/20 FSI's 13th English speech contest (Korea Times) 3/21 " When I escaped to South Korea, I felt guilt " (Korea Times) 3/24 Finding the Voices of North Korean defectors (TBS eFM) 3/24 Speech to 330 South Korean college students 3/25 Voice of America News (11:45 minute mark) April 3rd, International Freedom Forum . * * * Join our Monthly Matching Donation Challenge ( Network for Good , 5-2 Foundation ) March 2021 links February 2021 links www.lovetnkr.org/donate * * * 3/6 " My experience of teaching English to North Korean defectors " (Korea Times)   Videos: " I was never brainwashed in North Korea " " I was a doctor in North Korea " " When I was caught in China, I felt like the whole sky was falling "
Read more

Open House coming up (2021-04-11)

  Last year I held a couple of 3 a.m. Korea time Zoom calls. I promised myself that I would never do it again. And so far I haven't. Instead, I did something even worse. An all-nighter. The conference started yesterday from 11 pm, we finished at 4:55 a.m. this morning. Should I bother saying I will never do that again? I need to have a normal life. I had planned to take the day off to get my time clock ready for what was coming, but I was receiving so many questions from people that I barely slept the day before and day of the conference. * * * There are three kinds of people in the world: Those who make things happen, those who watch things happen, and those people (like the ones who showed up today) asking: What happened? Some people ignored the previous emails and messages and thought the conference was either today, or starting at 11 am, not 11 pm Korea time. I can't blame them. It makes perfect sense that someone in Seoul would schedule a meeting to start at 11 am Korea ti
Read more

Crocodiles of Pyongyang (The Korea Times, 2021-04-15)

  Crocodiles of Pyongyang 2021-04-15 The Korea Times by Casey Lartigue Jr.
Read more

Finding the Voices of North Korean defectors (TBS eFM)

Read more