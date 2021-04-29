2021-04-29 James at the University of Utah

Thanks to the University of Utah (Asia Campus) for hosting Freedom Speakers International (FSI) at a forum yesterday.

Our featured speaker was JeongCheol (James).

James first joined us back in 2015 as a student when we were TNKR, worked in our office as a staffer back in 2018, and is now a Keynote Speaker with FSI. It was so touching when he commented about how wonderful the organization has been to him over the years.

How did this event happen? One thing leads to another! It all started with an event that I held on Black Lives Matter at the FSI office during the summer of 2020. A professor in the audience that day invited me to speak on the University of Utah campus a few months ago.

Then another professor in the audience that day then invited me to return to speak with a North Korean refugee. James gave a thoughtful and humorous talk about North Korea, his escape, and adjustment. He is not seeking to become a public speaker, he now has a full-time job as a producer at a media company. He said that he does enjoy these opportunities to reflect on North Korea.

Here's his YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoKiFcRgfhscM5KsmMRNEfA



