 Skip to main content

2021-04-29 James at the University of Utah

 


Thanks to the University of Utah (Asia Campus) for hosting Freedom Speakers International (FSI) at a forum yesterday. 

Our featured speaker was JeongCheol (James).

James first joined us back in 2015 as a student when we were TNKR, worked in our office as a staffer back in 2018, and is now a Keynote Speaker with FSI. It was so touching when he commented about how wonderful the organization has been to him over the years. 

How did this event happen? One thing leads to another! It all started with an event that I held on Black Lives Matter at the FSI office during the summer of 2020. A professor in the audience that day invited me to speak on the University of Utah campus a few months ago. 

Then another professor in the audience that day then invited me to return to speak with a North Korean refugee. James gave a thoughtful and humorous talk about North Korea, his escape, and adjustment. He is not seeking to become a public speaker, he now has a full-time job as a producer at a media company. He said that he does enjoy these opportunities to reflect on North Korea. 

Here's his YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoKiFcRgfhscM5KsmMRNEfA






Popular posts from this blog

2021-04-19 Meetings all day

  9:00 a.m., I started yesterday being the moderator of a private event with a North Korean refugee. It was easy, I just had to do the intro, then handle Q&A. 10:05 a.m., I had a mentoring session with a North Korean refugee staffer. 10:55 a.m., I gave a speech to high school students about FSI. Mentoring speakers has also helped me sharpen my own public speaking. 12 noon, I had a mentoring session with the refugee speaker from the 9 am session to review her speech. She apologizes, thinking she might be stealing too much of my time, but when there is someone eager to learn then it is hard for a teacher or mentor to say "no." 1:30 pm, the co-founders went to the bank to handle some official organization business. 2:00 pm, lunch. 2:30 pm, A future North Korean refugee author came to visit me to get advice about her book. 3:45 pm, I had a mentoring session with a North Korean refugee staffer about her tasks yesterday. 4:45 p.m., Eunkoo Lee and I had an interview with a high
Read more

Crocodiles of Pyongyang (The Korea Times, 2021-04-15)

  Crocodiles of Pyongyang 2021-04-15 The Korea Times by Casey Lartigue Jr.
Read more

Open House coming up (2021-04-11)

  Last year I held a couple of 3 a.m. Korea time Zoom calls. I promised myself that I would never do it again. And so far I haven't. Instead, I did something even worse. An all-nighter. The conference started yesterday from 11 pm, we finished at 4:55 a.m. this morning. Should I bother saying I will never do that again? I need to have a normal life. I had planned to take the day off to get my time clock ready for what was coming, but I was receiving so many questions from people that I barely slept the day before and day of the conference. * * * There are three kinds of people in the world: Those who make things happen, those who watch things happen, and those people (like the ones who showed up today) asking: What happened? Some people ignored the previous emails and messages and thought the conference was either today, or starting at 11 am, not 11 pm Korea time. I can't blame them. It makes perfect sense that someone in Seoul would schedule a meeting to start at 11 am Korea ti
Read more

2021 FSI media

    Freedom Speakers International Media, 2021 Article or Column Publication Date The power of giving (Eunhee Park) The Korea Times 01-16 The world needs more Casey Lartigues (Adam Borowski) The Korea Times 01-20 'Workable words' (Casey Lartigue column) The Korea Times 01-25 Students to host panel featuring refugees | The Manitoban The Manitoban 01-26 UM Today | A Conversation with North Korean Refugees (umanitoba.ca) The Manitoban 01-27 I escaped from North Korea thanks to the foreign media (Chanyang Ju) The Korea Times 02-06 Smile: A North Korean refugee's dream (Yena Han) The Korea Times 02-13 Pay heed to North Koreans (Casey Lartigue column) The Korea Times 02-17 The faces of North Koreans (Lee Jeong-cheol) The Korea Times 02-21 My mother was tortured by North Korean authorities (Lee Yul-seong) The Korea Times 02-27 My experience of teaching English to North Korean defectors (Jenny and Brenden) The Korea Times 03-06 탈북민 영어 유튜버 증가..."북한 실상 전달 파급력 커"  V
Read more

North Korean refugee artists and poets (original work)

Original artwork and poetry by North Korean refugee artists in Freedom Speakers International. We printed the art and poetry on postcards and are happy to send a free postcard to the first 100 people who RSVP for International Freedom Forum on April 3rd. After the first 100, we will send a postcards to people who enter the raffle.  That's in addition to our previous announcement that you would be entered into a raffle for a signed copy of Yeonmi Park's book. Here's the full collection.
Read more