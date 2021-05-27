 Skip to main content

Popular posts from this blog

So you wanna volunteer!

  So you wanna volunteer! But you aren't sure how to get started? Freedom Speakers International has changed, we are no longer stalking Seoul and the Internet trying to find volunteers to join us every month. We are now more focused and strategic. That means that our volunteers must also be more strategic. 1) Volunteers should be able to explain what it is they would like to do. That means potential volunteers might want to study us for a while before sending in an email offering their time. 2) We aren't keeping those ways a secret. The Korea Herald runs almost a daily ad highlighting the kinds of volunteers we are seeking. 3) For the month of May, we are mainly seeking volunteers who want to focus on book publishing and fundraising. Book publishing is not for cheerleaders, we need people who recognize that publishing a book is a challenge and requires time and effort. Likewise with fundraising, we need people who are ready to help FSI go to the next level.  4) For now, we are
Read more

Flipping the Script on Teachers Day (2021-05-14)

  In the morning, I posted my Korea Times column complaining about, among many things, gift-givers.  I wasn't complaining about all people who give gifts. I was complaining about people who go around looking for people to give gifts to and don't really consider if it is something the recipient really wants. Then a short time later, the two North Korean refugee staffers gave teacher's day gifts to me and Eunkoo.  They were saved by Eunkoo, who made it clear to them that I am a very picky gift recipient . Taking me to lunch or giving me a common gift that I could buy at the bakery or convenience store down the street would not satisfy me. So they thought a bit more deeply and came up with some unexpected gifts! * Rice cakes in the shape of carnations, made by a North Korean refugee that one of the staffers knows. I had never seen such things before. The ladies in the office loved them so much so I ended up giving away most of the rice cakes to them! * A small standing photo
Read more

복날

Tomorrow is 복날 ( bok nal ). It seems to mean that it is start of the dog days of summer. So we'll be eating 삼계탕 ( sam gye tang, which is chicken broth with ginseng) to celebrate the day before the rest of Korea does so. Update #1 : You must literally rip the chicken apart with chopsticks and a spoon. It helps to wear a bib so it won't get on your clothes. The food is cooked after you order it or call ahead with reservations . Update #2 : It is pronounced by me as bok nal , but when I say it Koreans around me don't understand until I pronounce it as " bok nallllllll ." This is a common problem with the little Korean that I can say. I'll say it, Koreans will say I speak Korean well, then ask each other in Korean, "What did he say?" Update #3 : James explains that I am probably pronouncing bok nal incorrectly. Instead, it is probably better to pronounce it "bong nahl ." I have the feeling I still won't be understood unless I say
Read more

North Korean refugee artists and poets (original work)

Original artwork and poetry by North Korean refugee artists in Freedom Speakers International. We printed the art and poetry on postcards and are happy to send a free postcard to the first 100 people who RSVP for International Freedom Forum on April 3rd. After the first 100, we will send a postcards to people who enter the raffle.  That's in addition to our previous announcement that you would be entered into a raffle for a signed copy of Yeonmi Park's book. Here's the full collection.
Read more

2021-04-19 Meetings all day

  9:00 a.m., I started yesterday being the moderator of a private event with a North Korean refugee. It was easy, I just had to do the intro, then handle Q&A. 10:05 a.m., I had a mentoring session with a North Korean refugee staffer. 10:55 a.m., I gave a speech to high school students about FSI. Mentoring speakers has also helped me sharpen my own public speaking. 12 noon, I had a mentoring session with the refugee speaker from the 9 am session to review her speech. She apologizes, thinking she might be stealing too much of my time, but when there is someone eager to learn then it is hard for a teacher or mentor to say "no." 1:30 pm, the co-founders went to the bank to handle some official organization business. 2:00 pm, lunch. 2:30 pm, A future North Korean refugee author came to visit me to get advice about her book. 3:45 pm, I had a mentoring session with a North Korean refugee staffer about her tasks yesterday. 4:45 p.m., Eunkoo Lee and I had an interview with a high
Read more