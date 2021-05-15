Yeongnam Eom at "What Freedom Means to Me." (2021-05-15)

Yeongnam Eom was one of the featured speakers at FSI's conference "What Freedom Means to Me." He first joined us back in 2015 when we were TNKR. Back then he had no concept of what it meant to give a speech. As he now says, at that time, he was having a conversation with the audience when he should have been giving a speech. There was no direction or focus.

He is a completely different speaker now. He's confident, analytical, and thoughtful.

I joined him during Q&A. We have known each other for six years now, so of course it was fun to be sharing the stage with him.

Yeongnam's fundraiser for FSI (formerly TNKR)