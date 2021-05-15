Yuna Jung at FSI's "What Freedom Means to Me." (2021-05-15)





Yuna Jung was the first North Korean refugee speaker at the FSI conference, "What Freedom Means to Me."

When Yuna first joined FSI back in 2018 her English was already great. She was a TV personality, so it was quite an honor that she joined us and studied hard. I say that because some other TV personalities who joined us predictably were too busy to study.

She was the winner of FSI's 11th English speech contest (before COVID, we were then Teach North Korean Refugees Global Education Center).

She updated her speech "Colonizing the Colonizers" to great effect this past Saturday.

I then joined her during Q&A, and it was fun and hilarious.









Before her speech, Yuna asked me to join her for an Instagram Live with me, inviting her followers to join the conference. It is great when a conference speaker takes the initiative to promote an event. In my case, some conference organizers may regret asking me to promote the event, it starts to look like the event was started by me.





















Then it was photo time. Evelyn and Yeongnam arrived a bit early so they joined in some of the photos.