15 minutes with Kim Jong-un?

 



FSI Voice (issue #1, June 2021)

 
Healing the Heart: How One Program Empowers North Korean Refugees to Find Their Own Voices

  https://open.spotify.com/episode/1IyAxNx0CBvg1hSJVnIEUk https://anchor.fm/robert-huish/episodes/Healing-the-Heart-How-One-Program-Empowers-North-Korean-Refugees-to-Find-Their-Own-Voices-e11aqgo
Meetings 2021-06-09

  Didja try to reach me the last few days? Did I answer your message or call? Probably not! * * * One of the best things about being co-president of Freedom Speakers International is that people even want to meet us during a pandemic. I've heard a rumor that Sunday is the a day of rest, but our schedule that day: Sunday, June 6th 9-10:30 am, Zoom call about volunteering opportunities 11 am-12 noon, mentoring session with a North Korean refugee speaker 1-6 pm, meetings with parents and high school volunteers. Of course there are many people who helped us sustain the organization over the years. In the last few two years, support from 1) the TNKR-Global High School Union and the 2) Haanong furniture company made it possible for us to move to upgrade our office. We have come a long way with high school volunteers. In 2017, I would barely acknowledge that they existed. They would show up as pop-up volunteers , volunteer for a few minutes, then ask for a volunteer certificate. I would b
2018-07-22 Former NK diplomat Thae Yong-ho presentation at TNKR forum

About 40 TNKR volunteers and fans gathered for a donor appreciation event featuring former North Korean diplomat Thae Yong-ho. It was quite an honor to host an event with a person who may be the highest ranking North Korean diplomat to escape. He addressed the theme: "Understanding North Korea: How Information Can Change North Koreans" at a forum that was sponsored by UniKorea. We are pleased to announce that Mr. Thae has joined the TNKR Book Club! He has agreed to sign copies of his book (in Korean) for TNKR donors and fundraisers. The English version of the book is forthcoming. He addressed many high-level issues related to North Korea, but of course I asked him about TNKR. He gave a fantastic response , demonstrating that he really does understand the way TNKR operates, and that he respects what our team and volunteers have built. Mr. Thae speaking about TNKR:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-15Bvdq8yY&list=PL-6_xImxyTAJw3qeFJBXFv6fSCFEOb9eG&index=1 A b
Geum Na-Ra, The Show-Stopper!

Kim Na-hee (stage name Keum Na-ra) is a singer, actress, dancer, and musician who is singing the OST for a Disney movie . Earlier this year, she released an album. I first "met" her in 2011, when she did background vocals for a rap video I was in. She provided the vocals, so I hadn't met her at that time. * * * A year or so later, I was at an event, when a cute young lady introduced herself to me. Of course, I thought I was world-famous, because she was talking in Korean about the rap song I had been in. Then, I realized: Oh!!! She wasn't just a casual fan. She was telling me that she was one of the ladies in the rap video. Wait, no! After a bit more trying to understand each other, it turned out that she was the lady singing the background vocals! If you watch the rap, you can see me at the 1 minute and 2:30 minute marks . The Keynes-Hayek rap battle was big back then, almost going viral, so I had recommended to the CEO of the Center for Free Enterprise that he shou
