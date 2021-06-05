FSI Voice (issue #1, June 2021)

In the morning, I posted my Korea Times column complaining about, among many things, gift-givers. I wasn't complaining about all people who give gifts. I was complaining about people who go around looking for people to give gifts to and don't really consider if it is something the recipient really wants. Then a short time later, the two North Korean refugee staffers gave teacher's day gifts to me and Eunkoo. They were saved by Eunkoo, who made it clear to them that I am a very picky gift recipient . Taking me to lunch or giving me a common gift that I could buy at the bakery or convenience store down the street would not satisfy me. So they thought a bit more deeply and came up with some unexpected gifts! * Rice cakes in the shape of carnations, made by a North Korean refugee that one of the staffers knows. I had never seen such things before. The ladies in the office loved them so much so I ended up giving away most of the rice cakes to them! * A small standing photo
