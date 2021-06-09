Meetings 2021-06-09





Didja try to reach me the last few days? Did I answer your message or call? Probably not!





One of the best things about being co-president of Freedom Speakers International is that people even want to meet us during a pandemic. I've heard a rumor that Sunday is the a day of rest, but our schedule that day:

Sunday, June 6th

9-10:30 am, Zoom call about volunteering opportunities

11 am-12 noon, mentoring session with a North Korean refugee speaker

1-6 pm, meetings with parents and high school volunteers.

Of course there are many people who helped us sustain the organization over the years. In the last few two years, support from 1) the TNKR-Global High School Union and the 2) Haanong furniture company made it possible for us to move to upgrade our office.

We have come a long way with high school volunteers. In 2017, I would barely acknowledge that they existed. They would show up as pop-up volunteers, volunteer for a few minutes, then ask for a volunteer certificate. I would brush them off, then finally a couple of high schoolers (Eugene Kang & Jun Koh) flipped the script. Instead of volunteering for a few minutes, they CREATED the most wonderful project, the TNKR Global High School Union. We are now connected with many high school students and their parents. Every meeting with them is so uplifting.

























A couple of the parents were delighted to meet me, a few had heard of me before their children joined us as volunteers. Of course, I took individual photos with them! If I were a celebrity, I would be so cool. But I'm an NGO leader, so Disgruntled Smart-asses of the Internet can't understand why I take photos.













After those meetings, Eunkoo and I worked until about 9 pm, planning and talking about fundraising





Monday, June 7th





Then, our regular week started again on Monday morning. I started it with a six hour mentoring session with a North Korean refugee who is writing a book. I shared my knowledge about book publishing and worked with her on the manuscript for her book.





When I got back, Eunkoo informed me about a couple of meetings that we would be having, including one with a North Korean refugee another with an intern, I think one more Zoom call.









Tuesday, June 8th





Sunday was supposed to be my writing day, but instead I woke up around 4 a.m., to start working on my Korea Times column, due later the same day. I decided to write about the Black Lives Matter (Korea) celebration of Juneteenth. I will be one of the panelists this weekend.





At 10:30 am, I met Eunkoo Lee for a meeting with the owners of the Haanong Furniture company. As usual, Eunkoo was pushing for us to leave, then after we got in the taxi, she said we would probably arrive early. Yes, as in one hour early. She sets her watch at least five minutes ahead and we usually show up to meetings at least 30 minutes to one hour in advance. I plan for this by always having something to read and edit.





FSI has been able to grow because of consistent support of the TNKR-Global High School Union, that's one part. The other part has been the owners of the Haanong furniture company. They read about me when I was profiled in a Korean language newspaper. They found us, and they haven't left us since then. They provided us financial breathing room. Of course, we have many other donors who have helped, hopefully they won't be messaging to complain why I am not mentioning them, but the support from those Haanong and the GHSU made it possible to upgrade our office and even expand.





It is always inspiring meeting them.





When I got back to the office, I finished my Korea Times column, finished editing an application essay for a North Korean refugee, reviewed the manuscript of a North Korean refugee author, worked with staff on our YouTube channel, answered a few phone calls from people who have been chasing me, one or two Zoom calls, and wrapped up the day at 8 pm by writing this week's e-mail newsletter and sent it on schedule between 9 to 10 pm every Tuesday. Then looked at Facebook for the day's final punishment. There were some nice messages there. But it is Facebook, meaning there were also stupid people determined to waste my time as they enjoy " Talkin' loud, and saying nothing! ).





Coming up:

















