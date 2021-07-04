Didja try to reach me the last few days? Did I answer your message or call? Probably not! * * * One of the best things about being co-president of Freedom Speakers International is that people even want to meet us during a pandemic. I've heard a rumor that Sunday is the a day of rest, but our schedule that day: Sunday, June 6th 9-10:30 am, Zoom call about volunteering opportunities 11 am-12 noon, mentoring session with a North Korean refugee speaker 1-6 pm, meetings with parents and high school volunteers. Of course there are many people who helped us sustain the organization over the years. In the last few two years, support from 1) the TNKR-Global High School Union and the 2) Haanong furniture company made it possible for us to move to upgrade our office. We have come a long way with high school volunteers. In 2017, I would barely acknowledge that they existed. They would show up as pop-up volunteers , volunteer for a few minutes, then ask for a volunteer certificate. I would b