FSI Voice (issue #1, June 2021)

 
Healing the Heart: How One Program Empowers North Korean Refugees to Find Their Own Voices

  https://open.spotify.com/episode/1IyAxNx0CBvg1hSJVnIEUk https://anchor.fm/robert-huish/episodes/Healing-the-Heart-How-One-Program-Empowers-North-Korean-Refugees-to-Find-Their-Own-Voices-e11aqgo
Meetings 2021-06-09

  Didja try to reach me the last few days? Did I answer your message or call? Probably not! * * * One of the best things about being co-president of Freedom Speakers International is that people even want to meet us during a pandemic. I've heard a rumor that Sunday is the a day of rest, but our schedule that day: Sunday, June 6th 9-10:30 am, Zoom call about volunteering opportunities 11 am-12 noon, mentoring session with a North Korean refugee speaker 1-6 pm, meetings with parents and high school volunteers. Of course there are many people who helped us sustain the organization over the years. In the last few two years, support from 1) the TNKR-Global High School Union and the 2) Haanong furniture company made it possible for us to move to upgrade our office. We have come a long way with high school volunteers. In 2017, I would barely acknowledge that they existed. They would show up as pop-up volunteers , volunteer for a few minutes, then ask for a volunteer certificate. I would b
#impact Podcast feature about TNKR!

#hashtagimpact writes: "TNKR was chosen to highlight Sustainable Development Goal #4, Quality Education. The goal is to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”  As you listen to this episode, you will hear Eunkoo and Casey talk about the hardships many North Korean refugees face when adjusting to life outside of North Korea. It is important that we have organizations like TNKR to advocate and empower them directly with these educational opportunities so that they can gain skills and confidence as students to live a normal life like everyone else." https://www.hashtagimpact.com/podcasts-educating-and-empowering-north-korean-refugees/
Valuable links

  Matching Donation Challenge Be a founding member of FSI's Book Publishing Project - TNKR (lovetnkr.com)

Harvard alumni for TNKR

FSI Voice, issue #1

Request a speaker Freedom Speakers International (fsi21.org)

FSI activities 2021, January to March

Sharon's Kitchen Cooking Class with North Korean refugee

FSI YouTube channel

FSI Fan Club
