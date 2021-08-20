FSI volunteer and donor Jennifer Bowman

My first year in Korea a friend of mine gave me a copy of a book called, “Nothing to Envy.” I was completely consumed by the stories of the six North Koreans who eventually escaped to freedom. Their real-life experiences hit me in a way similar to the first time I read stories detailing Nazi concentration camps, the atrocities committed by the Khmer Rouge, or the excruciating details of Idi Amin’s reign. But the thing that was different this time is that this regime under which these humans suffered so greatly, is still very much alive. A quick trip to the DMZ and I could literally gaze across the border into one of the world’s most repressive states, where right at this moment someone could be publicly executed for simply watching a South Korean drama.



I felt compelled to get involved somehow. I searched any and all organizations related to the North Korea issue. Despite the best of intentions, outside organizations are often limited in their understanding of the problem and of what will really make an impact. I wanted to find something on the ground floor, invested in and informed at the heart of the situation. That is exactly what led me to TNKR, now Freedom Speakers International (FSI).



While the concept of teaching North Koreans English initially seemed too simplistic (and frankly…boring, not the “save the day” type stuff I thought I should be looking for), I soon learned that this is what was specifically requested by the refugees themselves. Based on their struggles to adapt in a very advanced, competitive society, and for the first time being exposed to completely new and foreign concepts (such as the idea of human rights), having access to a language that was internationally prevalent and often relied on in a global context was an incredibly powerful tool



So I went to my first orientation meeting. It was clear that this organization was not…how shall I put it… swimming in money. We all packed into this little room, many sitting on the floor due to a lack of seating. I have to admit I wasn’t sure what to expect, as I noticed the projector that seemed to be older than me and some paint peeling off the walls. But then in waltzed Casey and Eunkoo. Casey Lartigue, 6 foot something really tall, confident, engaging, determined, unapologetic (see crazy long list of talents and accomplishments here: https://lovetnkr.org/casey-lartigue-tnkr-co-founder/

), and Eunkoo Lee, a bit smaller in stature and more reserved, but with a resolve and strength of presence that demanded attention (and just as much, the list! https://lovetnkr.org/eunkoo-lee-tnkr-co-founder/

# ).



I suddenly felt this swell of excitement, as I realized I had found a project that had great merit, being led by two incredible individuals, with not only the talent and expertise required, but the more important and much scarcer qualities of sacrifice and ceaseless commitment to a cause.



Over the past four years of my involvement with FSI, I’ve been deeply impacted by these two leaders. They’ve encountered countless obstacles which would cause most to fold. They’ve literally watched the organizations who initially supported them in their efforts, fail to survive. They’ve pushed forward despite a bank account balance of roughly $30 at one point.



They’ve scraped by, not knowing where next month’s rent for the office was going to come from. Despite the instability and hindrance that lack of finances can cause, they still had the fortitude required to turn down potential donors who came with ‘strings attached’ and maintain the integrity of their vision and goals as an organization dedicated first and foremost to the refugees. What they’ve lacked financially, they’ve made up for in teamwork, ingenuity, and relentlessness.



One of the projects they are currently working on that I am most excited about is an upcoming book titled “Greenlight to Freedom.” Casey is co-writing the book with NK refugee Songmi, who has not yet shared her unique story publicly. The combination of Casey’s breadth and depth of knowledge in a worldwide context with Songmi’s lived experiences and courage to reveal it to the world, is going to make for one incredible, eye-opening book. These two minds coming together will make for something truly potent. I have included a link in the comments where you can pre-order your copy.



Casey and Eunkoo, thank you for your time the other day. I appreciated the chance to have lunch together and hear firsthand your history and thoughts on a variety of topics. You two are the real deal.



(Posted on Facebook 2021-08-20)