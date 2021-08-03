 Skip to main content

Comrade, do you have a dissenting opinion? (2021-07-09 The Korea Times)

#impact Podcast feature about TNKR!

#hashtagimpact writes: "TNKR was chosen to highlight Sustainable Development Goal #4, Quality Education. The goal is to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”  As you listen to this episode, you will hear Eunkoo and Casey talk about the hardships many North Korean refugees face when adjusting to life outside of North Korea. It is important that we have organizations like TNKR to advocate and empower them directly with these educational opportunities so that they can gain skills and confidence as students to live a normal life like everyone else." https://www.hashtagimpact.com/podcasts-educating-and-empowering-north-korean-refugees/
Healing the Heart: How One Program Empowers North Korean Refugees to Find Their Own Voices

  https://open.spotify.com/episode/1IyAxNx0CBvg1hSJVnIEUk https://anchor.fm/robert-huish/episodes/Healing-the-Heart-How-One-Program-Empowers-North-Korean-Refugees-to-Find-Their-Own-Voices-e11aqgo
Suffering, South vs. North Korea (Parts 1&2)

Check my blog at the Korea Times, Ken Eom is everywhere! Part 1 Part 2 Full speech is here Support FSI: www.lovetnkr.org/donate
Eunkoo Lee: TNKR's #1 Settler

If I could convince TNKR co-founder Eunkoo Lee that we needed to start executing volunteers, then she would quickly come up with a schedule with their names and execution times. She would do it fairly and orderly, accepting no exceptions or changes. If I suggested a change, then an argument would start about me being "Mr. Changeable" interrupting the schedule. That is how I have worked with Eunkoo Lee over the past seven years. She must be convinced, but once she believes in something, she charges ahead. What she is NOT interested in is public relations or dealing with media. I say this to people, but they don't believe me. But like the minister said after witnessing a baptism, "Not only do I believe in baptism, but I've seen it done!" * * * It has happened again! Someone noticed that my bio is much longer than Eunkoo's. I have heard a number of gripes from people over the years, ranging from Eunkoo should be featured more to I should step aside
