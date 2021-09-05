Happy Birthday Day for me! Here's your To-Do List!

FSI volunteer and donor Jennifer Bowman My first year in Korea a friend of mine gave me a copy of a book called, “Nothing to Envy.” I was completely consumed by the stories of the six North Koreans who eventually escaped to freedom. Their real-life experiences hit me in a way similar to the first time I read stories detailing Nazi concentration camps, the atrocities committed by the Khmer Rouge, or the excruciating details of Idi Amin’s reign. But the thing that was different this time is that this regime under which these humans suffered so greatly, is still very much alive. A quick trip to the DMZ and I could literally gaze across the border into one of the world’s most repressive states, where right at this moment someone could be publicly executed for simply watching a South Korean drama. I felt compelled to get involved somehow. I searched any and all organizations related to the North Korea issue. Despite the best of intentions, outside organizations are often limited in their un