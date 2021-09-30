 Skip to main content

Popular posts from this blog

Happy Birthday Day for me! Here's your To-Do List!

  Happy Birthday Day to me! Here's your To-Do List!  1) Pre-order my book https://give.lovetnkr.com/Songmi   2) Read my Korea Times column in Friday's newspaper. https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/opinion/2021/09/626_314762.html   3) Watch me battle on YouTube LIve with Cherie Yang! From 10 am KST, 8 pm US CT. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcoJKPWNBqYlx2WMIe-fug   4) Watch this incredible video of testimonials. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m55n2PeuK64&list=PLn7xtnmarHFrDqyLq5cle7PSE210zHXLE
Read more

2015-01-09 Asia Liberty Forum (Kathmandu, Nepal)

I was pleased to be one of the speakers at the 3rd Asia Liberty Forum, held this time in Kathmandu, Nepal. TNKR has presented at the Asia Liberty Forum several times. 2014, New Delhi, India Speakers: Chanyang Ju, Casey Lartigue Jr. https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2014/01/07-09-ALF-India.html http://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/opinion/2014/01/137_149698.html https://www.facebook.com/CaseyLartigue/posts/1308010646009594 2015, Kathmandu, Nepal Casey Lartigue https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2015/01/2015-01-09-asia-liberty-forum-kathmandu.html 2018 Jakarta, Indonesia Speakers: Eunhee Park, Casey Lartigue TNKR was named a semifinalist for the Asia Liberty Award https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2021/01/11-Asia-liberty-award.html https://www.atlasnetwork.org/news/article/organizations-from-afghanistan-nepal-south-korea-named-finalists-for-asia-l 2019, Colombo, Sri Lanka Speaker: Scott (Sungchull) Kim
Read more

2018-07-22 Former NK diplomat Thae Yong-ho presentation at TNKR forum

About 40 TNKR volunteers and fans gathered for a donor appreciation event featuring former North Korean diplomat Thae Yong-ho. It was quite an honor to host an event with a person who may be the highest ranking North Korean diplomat to escape. He addressed the theme: "Understanding North Korea: How Information Can Change North Koreans" at a forum that was sponsored by UniKorea. We are pleased to announce that Mr. Thae has joined the TNKR Book Club! He has agreed to sign copies of his book (in Korean) for TNKR donors and fundraisers. The English version of the book is forthcoming. He addressed many high-level issues related to North Korea, but of course I asked him about TNKR. He gave a fantastic response , demonstrating that he really does understand the way TNKR operates, and that he respects what our team and volunteers have built. Mr. Thae speaking about TNKR:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-15Bvdq8yY&list=PL-6_xImxyTAJw3qeFJBXFv6fSCFEOb9eG&index=1 A b
Read more

YouTube Live with Cherie Yang

  Check  Cherie from North Korea - YouTube
Read more

2019-09-06 Interesting Person of the Week

  2019-09-06, I was the "Interesting Person of the Week" on TBSeFM, interviewed by former National Assembly member Jasmine Lee. We  first met about six years ago when she was in the National Assembly, but we lost contact a few years ago when I changed jobs and went through a cell phone change. We were in-studio, live on the air, for the “Interesting Person of the Week” feature on Jasmine Lee’s show, 10 Everyday. Podcast: https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/106/clips/12008 The main thing I liked about it: The interview was interactive. She wasn’t just interviewing by going down a list of questions, then jabbing at me occasionally. She had her own thoughts and experiences and would mention them within the context of what I was saying. When she introduced me, I was tempted to say, “If I’m so interesting, why did you wait to interview me? I didn’t get interesting until this week???” Well, even Michael Jordan wasn't MVP every year even though he is one of the all-time greats!
Read more