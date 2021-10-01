FSI books getting it done









2021-09-30, Freedom Speakers International is currently working on three books by students and speakers in our project. Yesterday we met with a student who previously published her book in Japanese and Korean.

She joined us as a student in 2018. At that time, we talked with her about publishing her book in Korean. At that time, we were started to grow as an organization, with both flourishing tutoring and public speaking projects growing too big for our small budget.

We started working with her on it, but had too many things going on (we had also started a third program plus fundraising was a daily challenge).

Then COVID hit. The tutoring project (which we really love and hope to bring back one day) was too big for us to maintain and the career development also was going to be too much of a challenge, so we decided to focus on public speaking until we grew more sustainable financially and/or after the world reached a new normal.

So we have gone underground during COVID, focusing on books and developing our public speaking project. One book is scheduled to be published in December 2021, another one is scheduled for February 2022, and a third one is scheduled for early next year although we haven't set a date.

We met with the author yesterday to review book covers options, to do a final confirmation about various information in the book, and to celebrate that what we started three years ago as TNKR is now about to happen.

This book will go directly to Amazon, hopefully, we can finish it by early or mid-December.

Yes, you can support our book project, and order all of the books later. We are self-publishing these books, so any support will help.

