FSI books getting it done

  2021-09-30,  Freedom Speakers International is currently working on three books by students and speakers in our project. Yesterday we met with a student who previously published her book in Japanese and Korean. She joined us as a student in 2018. At that time, we talked with her about publishing her book in Korean. At that time, we were started to grow as an organization, with both flourishing tutoring and public speaking projects growing too big for our small budget. We started working with her on it, but had too many things going on (we had also started a third program plus fundraising was a daily challenge). Then COVID hit. The tutoring project (which we really love and hope to bring back one day) was too big for us to maintain and the career development also was going to be too much of a challenge, so we decided to focus on public speaking until we grew more sustainable financially and/or after the world reached a new normal. So we have gone underground during COVID, focusing on
2015-01-09 Asia Liberty Forum (Kathmandu, Nepal)

I was pleased to be one of the speakers at the 3rd Asia Liberty Forum, held this time in Kathmandu, Nepal. TNKR has presented at the Asia Liberty Forum several times. 2014, New Delhi, India Speakers: Chanyang Ju, Casey Lartigue Jr. https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2014/01/07-09-ALF-India.html http://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/opinion/2014/01/137_149698.html https://www.facebook.com/CaseyLartigue/posts/1308010646009594 2015, Kathmandu, Nepal Casey Lartigue https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2015/01/2015-01-09-asia-liberty-forum-kathmandu.html 2018 Jakarta, Indonesia Speakers: Eunhee Park, Casey Lartigue TNKR was named a semifinalist for the Asia Liberty Award https://caseylartigue.blogspot.com/2021/01/11-Asia-liberty-award.html https://www.atlasnetwork.org/news/article/organizations-from-afghanistan-nepal-south-korea-named-finalists-for-asia-l 2019, Colombo, Sri Lanka Speaker: Scott (Sungchull) Kim
Happy Birthday Day for me! Here's your To-Do List!

  Happy Birthday Day to me! Here's your To-Do List!  1) Pre-order my book https://give.lovetnkr.com/Songmi   2) Read my Korea Times column in Friday's newspaper. https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/opinion/2021/09/626_314762.html   3) Watch me battle on YouTube LIve with Cherie Yang! From 10 am KST, 8 pm US CT. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcoJKPWNBqYlx2WMIe-fug   4) Watch this incredible video of testimonials. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m55n2PeuK64&list=PLn7xtnmarHFrDqyLq5cle7PSE210zHXLE
Lartigue's Law: Embrace Criticism (The Korea Times)

  https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/opinion/2021/09/626_316160.html https://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/opinion/2021/09/626_316160.html Lartigue's Law: Embrace Criticism 2021-09-30 The Korea Times
How will I know Korean culture when I see it?

A few days ago a Korean colleague mentioned that she was trying to learn about American culture. I had caught her printing out a long bilingual text explaining American history and culture, sent to her by a Korean professor. She mentioned, that after hearing Americans complain, she had gotten uncomfortable asking people their ages. She said she had stopped asking other Koreans she met. I tried to explain that Americans will discuss each other about their ages, but in context. Just my presence isn't enough context. I guess some may consider that Koreans altering their behavior to be a good thing. It is a big world, we have a lot to learn from each other. Societies evolve, outsiders sometimes have great ideas and inventions. But...I'm still in the learning stage about Korea. So at this point I'm hesitant to draw conclusions about the things I see, hear and do or to welcome the role of the lecturing visitor. I've noticed that Koreans who speak English well seem to be o
