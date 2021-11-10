Speech at Handong University (2021-11-10)

My schedule was arranged by FSI co-president Eunkoo Lee and Handong University staff. That meant I didn't have a free moment to myself. I had one meeting after another. Even if I had tried to get lost, it seemed there would have been someone from Handong University waiting there to point me in the right direction.









I had a wonderful meeting with a North Korean refugee who drove 40 miles to meet me. She had recently learned about FSI. She gave me her book, which then started the fight. I saw the price of the book, so I insisted on buying it from her. Many people want free copies of a book, even though authors put so much time into them. Some people even ask for free copies before you finish the book.





She refused to take the money, I refused to take it back. It was a tug of war with both sides throwing the rope away. Finally, when she insisted on buying me something to drink, she finally relented and took the money for the book.





I have had similar battles. Check this post for " Reverse Robbery " when I battled with a different North Korean refugee author and " Worthy Paycheck Fight " when I battled with Changyang Ju.





Some nitwits have accused North Korean refugees of being in a "cottage industry," as I wrote in a recent Korea Times column . As I noted, it takes North Korean refugee authors on average more than a decade to publish a book. This author published her book 13 years after arriving in South Korea.





A great thing about our work is that we don't recruit North Korean refugees. We are offering something valued by those who find us.









Greg Brown was also part of the welcoming team. He has published 35 books, so he also gave us some tips about our book publishing adventure. He's also from Texas.









After my speech, several of the students came up to ask questions. For some reason, people get surprised when I then ask them to take a photo. One of the ladies said I am a celebrity so she was honored. I asked, "If you think I am a celebrity, then when did you first learn about me? And how many celebrities ask other people to take photos with them?"









The inquisition didn't stop. The staff and attendees were asking me numerous questions over dinner.