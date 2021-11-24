Arirang Radio with Eunhee Park (2021-11-24)





I am now a regular guest on Arirang Radio's "Korea Now" show. When I am available, then I go on the show twice a month with a North Korean refugee.

This past Wednesday 11/24, it was with Eunhee Park.

It was a special moment:

1) Eunhee went from A-B-C to T-E-D! Six years ago, she was a basic speaker of English, but here she was handling a live radio show.

2) Her first radio interview was four years ago, also on Arirang Radio. At that time, she wasn't quite ready, so the producers asked if I could go on with her. Which turned out to be a good idea. She wasn't ready for the world of radio. Right after the host announced us, Eunhee whispered to me (but apparently not recognizing how great the microphones are): "I forgot my notes." She disappeared, leaving the host to talk with me.

3) She will soon be going to the USA! So it is great to see her before she leaves

I should next be on the show on December 8th from 7:20 to 7:50 pm.



